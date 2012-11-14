Christine Sinclair carried the flag for Canada and the hosts staged another star-studded show to close off the London Games.

Canada's athletes celebrate at the Olympic Closing Ceremony. (Frank Gunn/CP)

Christine Sinclair carries the flag for Canada at the Olympic Closing Ceremony. (CP/Frank Gunn)

British band 'The Spice Girls' perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Victoria Beckham performs as Posh Spice with British band The Spice Girls during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

British model Naomi Campbell, fourth right, walks with other models during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brian May, guitarist of the British rock band Queen, performs during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 13, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

The Olympic flag is handed over to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, the host of the 2016 Olympic Games. (AP)

French athletes sit and watch as the Olympic Closing Ceremony come to a close. (AP)

An athlete holds up the British flag during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

And after 16 days or winning, losing, scoring and missing, the London Games have come to an end. Canada's medal count remained at 18, while the U.S. would go on to to win a gold in men's basketball. Russia defeated Brazil in men's volleyball to take home a gold and the Italian men's water polo team fell to their Croatian counterparts to secure a silver medal.

Spain's Sergio Llull reacts during the men's gold medal basketball game against USA at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Members of the gold medallist team from Russia kiss the podium during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Members of team Russia lift their coach, Vladimir Alekno, into the air after defeating Brazil in a men's gold medal volleyball match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Russia's Egor Mekhontcev, right, fights Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in a light heavyweight 81-kg gold medal boxing match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. Mekhontcev won the gold and Niyazymbetov won the silver.

Gold-medalist Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda, left, competes with Kenya's bronze-medalist Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich, center, and silver-medalist Abel Kirui in the men's marathon at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

The team from Russia performs during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez Carrazana reacts after being declared the winner over Mongolia's Tugstsogt Nyambayar in their flyweight 52-kg gold medal boxing match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Italy's Emanuele Birarelli (15) reacts following the final point of a 3-1 win over Bulgaria in the men's bronze medal volleyball match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

United States' LeBron James dunks during a men's gold medal basketball game against Spain at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.

Croatia's Ivan Buljubasic sniffs his flowers after receiving his gold medal at the men's water polo gold medal ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London. Croatia beat Italy 8-6 in the gold medal game.

Canada wins yet another bronze medal in men's K1 200m kayak event, and Mexico defeats Brazil for the gold medal in men's soccer. Canada had an another Olympic upset and lost the bronze medal in the 4x100 relay due to a disqualification. Jamaica set a world record.

Canada's Justyn Warner is comforted after the team was disqualified from third place in the men's 4x100-meter relay.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he finishes ahead of United States' Ryan Bailey in the men's 4 x 100-meter relay.

Britain's Mo Farah kisses the track after winning gold in the men's 5000-meter final during the athletics.

Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan celebrates after he beat Jaime Yusept Espinal of Puerto Rico for the gold medal during the men's 84-kg freestyle wrestling competition.

Russia's Elena Lashmanova celebrates winning the women's 50-kilometer race walk.

United States mb Foluke Akinradewo, left, and Destinee Hooker react during the women's gold medal volleyball match against Brazil.

Hwang Woojin, of South Korea, and his horse Shearwater Oscar, fall down after the horse bucked after the starting bell sounded to start their run in the equestrian show jumping stage of the men's modern pentathlon.

From left to right Spain's Elliot 6m crew Angela Pumariega, Sofia Toro Prieto, and Tamara Echegoyen celebrate after winning the gold medal at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, in Weymouth and Portland, England. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Mexico's Hector Herrera (6) and Mexico's Oribe Peralta (9) celebrate winning the gold medal with teammates in the men's soccer final against Brazil.

Bronze medallist Belarus' Liubou Charkashyna cries after a performance during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.

Russia's Daria Dmitrieva performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.

Canada's Catharine Pendrel (2) competes in the Mountain Bike Cycling women's race.

Australia's Jared Tallent competes in the men's 50-kilometer race walk.

Jake Herbert of the United State competes against Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan (in blue) during the men's 120-kg freestyle wrestling competition.

Amro El Geziry of Egypt, left, and Nicholas Woodbridge of Great Britain swim the 200-meter freestyle during the swimming portion of the men's modern pentathlon.

Britain's Samuel Weale looks up during the fencing section of the men's modern pentathlon.

Canada wins another bronze in men's open-water marathon and placed 4th in synchronized swimming. U.S. women's team set a world record in the 4 x 100 relay and Bahamas beat the men's team in the last stretch of the race.

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in the men's 4x400-meter relay final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium.

Bahamas' Ramon Miller beats United States' Angelo Taylor across the line to win the men's 4 x 400-meter relay.

France's Renaud Lavillenie clears the bar in the men's pole vault final during the athletics.

Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri leaps over United States' Morgan Uceny during the women's 1500-meter final during the athletics.

United States' Morgan Uceny reacts after falling during the women's 1500-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa De Olza)

South Korea's head coach Hong Myung-bo is hoisted up by his players after the team won their men's soccer bronze medal match.

The team from Russia performs during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around qualifications at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Bulgaria's Viktor Yosifov (12) spikes home a point against Russia during a men's volleyball semifinal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Brazil's Squel Stein is carried off the field in a stretcher during a BMX cycling women's semifinal run at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in London. Stein fell off her bike after she landed on the grass following a big jump in the first half of the course. The 21-year-old Stein secured her best result in a major competition earlier this year when she reached the world championships final. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The team from Russia competes during the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012. Russia won the gold medal in the event. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Swimmers dive into the Serpentine to start the men's 10-kilometer marathon swimming competition in Hyde Park at the 2012 Summer Olympics Friday, Aug. 10, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WEYMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Luke Patience (R) and Stuart Bithell (L) of Great Britain celebrate finishing second and winning the silver medal in the Men's 470 Sailing on Day 14 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Weymouth & Portland Venue at Weymouth Harbour on August 10, 2012 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Day 13 of the Olympics saw the second half of the men's decathlon come to an end along with the medal matches for women's soccer. Thursday also saw six more women take to the podium in wrestling.

Canada's Tonya Verbeek, left, is declared the winner over Colombia's Jackeline Renteria Castillo in their 55kg semi-final match freestyle wrestling match at the 2012 Summer Olympics Thursday, August 9, 2012 in London. Verebeek will to advance to the gold medal final.

Members of the team of Great Britain are thrown up in the air during the women's team synchronized swimming technical routine at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

France's Camille Catala reacts after her team lost their women's bronze medal soccer match against Canada at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, in Coventry, England, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

United States' Trey Hardee runs to take a jump in the decathlon pole vault during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

South Korea's Son Yeon-jae performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifications at at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, in London.

Britain's Francesca Jones performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifications at at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, in London.

Germany's Peter Kretschmer and Kurt Kuschela celebrate winning gold in the canoe double 1000-meter men's final at Eton Dorney on Thursday, Aug 9, 2012 in Windsor, England.

Athletes compete in the men's decathlon 110-meter hurdles during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

United States' Brigetta Barrett competes in a women's high jump qualification round during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

France's Kevin Mayer reacts after competing in a 110-meter hurdles heat in the decathlon during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

Canada midfielder Diana Matheson, the game winning goal scorer, runs around the field with a Canadian flag after winning the Bronze medal Football game at the Olympic Games in Coventry, Great Britain, on Thursday August 9, 2012.

Brazil's Renato Rezende, right, leads New Zealand's Kurt Pickard, center, Latvia's Edzus Treimanis, above, and other cyclists in a BMX cycling men's quarterfinal run during the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, in London.

Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates winning the men's 800-meter semifinal during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

United States' Lauryn Williams celebrates winning their women's 4x100-meter relay heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates his gold medal win in the men's 200-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

Jamaica's gold medal winner Usain Bolt, center, celebrates with his teammate Warren Weir, left, and Yohan Blake after the men's 200-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012.

United States' Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates after scoring her second goal during the women's soccer gold medal match against Japan at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, in London.

A big day for Team Canada with three new additions to the nation's medal count. Day 12 also saw the start of the decathlon with the first five events coming to a close. Also making headlines was China's sweep in men's team table tennis. The four men took home China's 24th gold medal in the event. Another noteworthy event was Sarah Attar's debut in the women's 800m race. Attar is Saudi Arabia's first female athlete.

Russia's Alexey Denisenko fights Costa Rica's Heiner Oviedo (in red) during their match in men's 58-kg taekwondo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London.

Drasko Beruljan of Montenegro celebrates after his side defeated Spain in their men's quarterfinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London.

Argentina's Rodrigo Quiroga, left, and teammate Pablo Crer reacts after losing a men's quarterfinal volleyball match between Argentina and Brazil, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London.

Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen of Australia celebrate their gold medal as they cross the finish line during the 49er men sailing race at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in Weymouth and Portland, England.

Brazil's Wallace de Souza (4) flies over the photographers bench attempting to save against Argentina during a men's volleyball quarterfinal match at the 2012 Summer Olympics Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London. Teammate Bruno Rezende (1, right) looks on.

United States' Ashton Eaton takes a throw in the shot put decathlon during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012.

Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar walks on the track after competing in a women's 800-meter heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012.

France's Renaud Lavillenie competes in a men's pole vault qualification round during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012.

Germany's Pascal Behrenbruch competes in a 100-meter decathlon during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012.

United States' Donald Suxho dives but cannot reach a ball during a men's quarterfinal volleyball match against Italy at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London.

The Chinese team acknowledge the crowd after they beat South Korea to win the gold in the men's team table tennis at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012, in London. Seen from left to right are, Zhang Jike, Wang Hao, their coach and Ma Long, right.

Day 11 marked a number of disappointments for Olympians. For Canada, triathlete Simon Whitfield bowed out of the men's triathlon after crashing his bike and couldn't finish the event. Meanwhile, Lia Xiang failed at the men's 110m hurdles after crashing into the first hurdle. Also, Canada's duo of Elise Marcotte and Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon couldn't compete with Russia's pair of Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina.

Members of the Great Britain equestrian dressage team from left, Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer, and Charlotte Dujardin celebrate after receiving their gold medal in the equestrian dressage team competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in London.

Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari sits dejected after her scores were announced during the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday Aug. 7, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Romania's gymnast Sandra Raluca Izbasa loses her balance before landing outside the mat during the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday Aug. 7, 2012, in London.

Gold medalists Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina pose during the medal ceremony for women's duet synchronized swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012.

Spain's Marina Alabau celebrates after winning the RS-X women gold medal at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in Weymouth and Portland, England.

Gymnast from the Netherlands Epke Zonderland performs on the horizontal bar during the artistic gymnastics men's apparatus finals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in London. Zonderland would go on to take the gold medal.

U.S. gymnast Alexandra Raisman performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus finals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in London.

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee grabs a flag from a spectator during the run portion of the men's triathlon at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in London. Brownlee won the gold medal. Brownlee finished first in the men's triathlon to take the gold.

Bulgaria's Elis Guri is flipped by Belarus' Tsimafei Dzeinichenka (in blue) during their match in 96-kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, in London.

China's Liu Xiang rests on a hurdle after falling in a men's 110-meter hurdles heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012. Xiang fell in his race back in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics.

China's Liu Xiang, second left, falls as Hungary's Balazs Baji, left, and Poland's Artur Noga, right, react duing a men's 110-meter hurdles heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012.

China's Liu Xiang is helped from the track by Britain's Andrew Turner, left, and Spain's Jackson Quinonez after falling in a men's 110-meter hurdles heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in a men's 200-meter heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012.

A promising day for Team Canada will a trio of hurdlers all advancing to the semifinals along with kayaker Adam Van Koeverden making his way to the finals. South Korea takes home the gold in the men's vault while China adds its 31st gold medal.

South Korean gymnast Yang Hak-seon celebrates with his national flag after winning gold during the artistic gymnastics men's apparatus finals on the vault at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

Xu Lijia of China celebrates her gold medal during the Laser radial sailing medal race at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in Weymouth and Portland, England.

Russian gymnast Aliya Mustafina celebrates after winning he gold medal for the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus finals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

Brazil's coach Marcos Goto cries as he embraces gymnast Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti after winning the gold medal for the rings during the artistic gymnastics men's apparatus finals at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

Peter Charles, of Great Britain, reacts after riding Vindicat to a gold medal during the equestrian show jumping team competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

United States' Lolo Jones, left, Canada's Phylicia George, center, and Jamaica's Brigitte Foster-Hylton compete in a women's 100-meter hurdles heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. George advances to the semifinals along with her fellow teammates, Nikkita Holder and Jessika Zelinka

Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates after clinching the gold medal in the track cycling men's sprint event, during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.

Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi, center, celebrates her goal with teammates Nahomi Kawasumi, left, Saki Kumagai, right, Yuki Ogimi and Saki Kumagai during thier women's soccer semifinal match against France at Wembley Stadium during the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

France's Camille Abily, right, cries as her teammates hug her at the end of the women's soccer semifinal match between Japan and France at Wembley stadium, at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. Japan won 2-1 and will play in final.

From left, silver medalist Navab Nasirshelal of Iran, gold medalist Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine, and bronze medalist Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk of Poland participate in the awards presentation after the men's 105-kg weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012, in London.

Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez has a family photograph on hand as he reacts to his gold medal win in the men's 400-meter hurdles final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.

Russia's Yuliya Zaripova reacts as she wins the gold medal in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.

Venus and Serena Williams won the gold medal for women's doubles and American gymnast McKayla Maroney had an upsetting vault, which cost her the gold medal. Usain Bolt beat his own Olympic record and won the 100 metre dash.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt, top right, wins 100-meter semifinal during the athletics competition.

Brazil's Guilherme Cobbo men's high jump qualification during the athletics.

Canada's Justyn Warner reacts after competing in the men's 100-meter semifinal.

Nadia Petrova, left, picks up Maria Kirilenko of Russia after they beat Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond of the United States in the women's doubles bronze medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon, in London, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gold medalist China's Zhou Lulu kisses her medal during a medals ceremony after the women's +75-kg, weightlifting competition.

Peter Joppich of Germany competes against Gerek Meinhardt of the United States, right, during the men's foil team fencing competition.

China's Lin Dan plays against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles badminton gold medal match.

Hungary's Peter Modos celebrates after his victory over Denmark's Haakan Erik Nyblom in a 55-kg bronze medal match in Greco-Roman wrestling competition.

Goalkeeper Yang Jun, left, of China sits on the pool deck after her side lost a penalty shoot-out against Australia in their women's water polo quarterfinal match.

Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen celebrates after winning the gold medal in the track cycling men's omnium.

China's Xi Zhang dives for a ball during the quarterfinal women's beach volleyball match against .

Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon (right) and Elise Marcotte, both of Montreal, in the synchronized swimming duet technical routine.

Gymnast Krisztian Berki of Hungary performs during the artistic gymnastics men's pommel horse.

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer to win the men's singles gold medal match.

U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney botches her dismount during the artistic gymnastics women's vault final. She got silver.

Venus Williams, right, and Serena Williams of the United States celebrate their victory against Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic during the gold medal women's doubles match.

Ethiopia's Tiki Gelana crosses the line to win the gold in the women's marathon.

Teng Fei of China reacts after scoring against Australia during their women's water polo quarterfinal match.

Canada's Krista Phillips yells as she is dropped to the court by Australia's Elizabeth Cambage during a women's basketball game.

Toronto's Rosie MacLennan won Canada's first gold and swimmer Ryan Cochrane added a silver to our medal tally. Great Britain's gold rush continued in the velodrome and on the track. Swimmer Michael Phelps ended his career with an exclamation point, a gold medal in the 4 x 100 m relay.

Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan is hugged by teammate Karen Cockburn, top, after results declared her winner of the gold medal, as Belarus' Tatsiana Piatrenia looks at the scoreboard during the women's trampoline qualification at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan waves to the crowd after finishing her routine. (AP)

Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan performs during the women's trampoline qualification at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Silver medalist Canada's Ryan Cochrane in the men's 1500-meter freestyle swimming final hands his flowers to a spectator at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

China's Sun Yang, center, leads Belarus' Aliaksandra Herasimenia, right, and Canada's Ryan Cochrane, left, in the men's 1500-meter freestyle swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Jessica Ennis of Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Women's Heptathlon on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 04: Jessica Ennis celebrates after winning gold in the heptathlon on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) the t

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Gold medallist Michael Phelps of the United States throws his ceremonial flowers to his mother Debbie Phelps following the medal ceremony for the Men's 4x100m Meldey Relay Final on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: 04: Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning gold in Men's 10,000m Final on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

(L-R) US swimmers Dana Vollmer, Rebecca Soni, Allison Schmitt and Missy Franklin pose on the podium with the gold medal after winning the women's 4x100 medley relay final during the swimming event at the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 4, 2012 in London. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Ilya Ilyin of Kazakhstan sets a new world record and wins the gold medal in the Men's 94kg Weightlifting final on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCeL on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Canada's women's soccer team made history but broke British hearts by beating the host in their quarterfinal match. The UK's Victoria Pendleton added to the home team's success in the velodrome.

Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, slides towards her teammates while celebrating after scoring their second goal against Britain during their quarterfinal women's soccer match at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, in Coventry, England, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Canada's Jason Burnett performs during the men's trampoline qualification at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Brazil's Adriana Pinto (4) looks to pass against Canada during a preliminary women's basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

From left, United States' Connor Jaeger, Canada's Ryan Cochrane, and South Korea's Park Tae-Hwan compete in a 1500-meter freestyle swimming heat at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

United States' Michael Phelps smiles on the podium before being presented with the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Canada's Jessica Zelinka runs the 100-meter hurdles portion of the Women's Heptathlon during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Frank Gunn)

Tiberiu Dolniceanu of Romania, left, and Gu Bon-gil of South Korea, compete in a gold medal match during the men's team saber fencing at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Won Woo-young of South Korea, reacts after his team won the gold medal match during men's team saber fencing at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)

Britain's Victoria Pendleton celebrates after winning the gold in the track cycling women's keirin event, during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. Pendleton washed away the disappointment of her disqualification in the team sprint by claiming the gold medal in the keirin on Friday at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Britain's Victoria Pendleton gestures to the crowd after winning the gold in the track cycling women's keirin event, during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012. Pendleton washed away the disappointment of her disqualification in the team sprint by claiming the gold medal in the keirin on Friday at the Olympics. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Canada's women's eight match the men and take a silver in their event. Michael Phelps added another medal to his record and British cyclist Sir Chris Hoy gave the hosts another reason to cheer as he won gold.

Members of the U.S. women's eight team celebrate after winning the gold medal for the women's rowing eight in Eton Dorney, near Windsor, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. Bottom Canada's team who won the silver medal. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Canada's Lesley Thompson-Willie, Andreanne Morin, Darcy Marquardt, Ashley Brzozowicz, Natalie Mastracci, Lauren Wilkinson, Krista Guloien, Rachelle Viinberg, and Janine Hanson of the women's eight team celebrate winning the silver medal in Eton Dorney, near Windsor, England, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Armando Franca,)

South Korea's Ki Bo-bae, right, competes against Mexico's Aida Roman Arroyo to win the gold medal during the individual archery competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Paul Gilham, Pool)

U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas acknowledges the crowd after receiving her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's track cycling team sprint event, during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates with teammates after winning the gold medal in the men's team sprint track cycling event in the velodrome during the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Italy's Arianna Errigo, Ilaria Salvatori, Elisa Di Francisca and Valentina Vezzali react after defeating Russia in the gold medal match at women's team foil fencing at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Pat Semansky)

United States' Michael Phelps gestures after his gold medal finish in the men's 200-meter individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa De Olza)

Prince Harry watches the Canadian women's eights win the silver medal in rowing Canadian silver medal rowers Malcolm Howard, center, Jeremiah Brown and his son, Ethan during his visit to Canada House at the 2012 Summer Olympics on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 in London. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press,Ryan Remiorz, Pool)

Olympic Hosts Team Great Britain wins its first gold medals. Canada's mens eight battle back for a silver in their event.

Members of Canada's men's rowing eight throw a teammate in Lake Dorney after winning the silver medal in Eton Dorney, near Windsor, England, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Canadian divers Ross Reuben and Alexandre Despatie compete in synchronized diving. (Getty Images)

Gold medalist Britain's Bradley Wiggins celebrates after winning he men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Britain's Bradley Wiggins escorted to the podium after winning the men's individual time trial cycling event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Song Dae-Nam of South Korea, reacts after winning the gold medal match against Asley Gonzalez Cuba during the men's 90-kg judo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Canada had a bronze bonanza on Tuesday, nabbing medals in synchronized diving, judo and weighlifting. The U.S. women's gymnastics team also scored a dramatic victory over Russia and China in one of the Games' marquee events.

Bronze Medalists Roseline Filion, left, and Meaghan Benfeito, right, from Canada compete during the Women's Synchronized 10 Meter Platform Diving final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Tuesday, July 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Meaghan Benfeito, left, and Roseline Filion of Canada pose with their bronze medals after competing in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Tuesday, July 31, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Christine Girard of Canada competes during the women's 63-kg, group A, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. Girard won the bronze medal. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Members of the British equestrian eventing team, from left, Zara Phillips, Kristina Cook, Mary King, and Nicola Wilson, wave to the crowd after receiving the silver medal in the equestrian eventing team competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Christine Girard of Canada reacts while competing in the women's 63-kg weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. Girard won the bronze medal. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Canada's Antoine Valois-Fortier, top, reacts after defeating United State's Travis Stevens in a bronze medal match during the men's 81-kg judo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

U.S. gymnasts, from left to right, Gabrielle Douglas, Alexandra Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney along with U.S. head coach John Geddert, back, watch the screen moments before the results were declared during the Artistic Gymnastic women's team final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. Team U.S. won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

U.S. gymnasts, left to right, Jordyn Wieber, Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Alexandra Raisman, Kyla Ross raise their hands on the podium during the medal ceremony during the Artistic Gymnastic women's team final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 31, 2012, in London. Team U.S. won the gold. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Canada's Milos Raonic makes his Olympic debut and the men's eight ensured that they would make it to the event's final later this week. More medals for the U.S. in the pool.

United States' Missy Franklin reacts to her gold medal win in the women's 100-meter backstroke swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Monday, July 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Japan's silver medalist congratulate Great Britain's bronze medalists during the medal ceremony of the men's team final of the artistic gymnastics event at the London Olympic Games on July 30, 2012 at the 02 North Greenwich Arena in London. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX

Milos Raonic of Canada serves during the Men's Singles Tennis match against Tatsuma Ito of Japan on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on July 30, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A Lam Shin of Korea gets escorted off stage after a faulty clock ended her match against Britta Heidemann of Germany in the Women's Epee Individual Fencing Semifinals on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCeL on July 30, 2012 in London, England. Heidemann scored the final point with one second left on the clock to win against Shin. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Canada's, from left, Brain Price, Will Crothers, Jeremiah Brown, Andrew Byrnes, Malcolm Howard, Conlin McCabe, Rob Gibson, Douglas Csima, and Gabriel Bergen stroke during a men's rowing eight repechage in Eton Dorney, near Windsor, England, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

In this multiple exposure photo, Annie Moniqui of Canada competes during the women's 58-kg, group B, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 30, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Annie Moniqui of Canada reacts while competing during the women's 58-kg weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 30, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

France's Automne Pavia reacts after losing against Japan's Kaori Matsumoto during their women's -57kg judo contest semi-final match of the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 30, 2012 ExCel arena in London. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP/GettyImages)

Canada's Emilie Heymans and Jennifer Abel capture Canada's first medal. Home team, Great Britain, get its first medal of the Games.

Canada's Emilie Heymans and Jennifer Abel show off their bronze medal on the podium at the women's synchronised 3-metre springboard final at the Aquatic Centre in the Olympic Village at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on Sunday, July 29, 2012.

Bronze medalists Emilie Heymans, front, and Jennifer Abel, rear, from Canada compete during the 3 Meter Synchronized Springboard final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Sunday, July 29, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

From left, Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya, the United State's Kristin Armstrong, Britain's Elizabeth Armitstead and the Netherlands' Marianne Vos compete in the women's cycling road race final at the 2012 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. Vos would go on to win the gold medal in the race. (AP Photo/Stefano Rellandini, Pool)

Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo receives her gold medal at a ceremony for women's 53-kg, group A, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Maria Sharapova of Russia waves to the crowd as she celebrates match point during the Women's Singles Tennis match against Shahar Peer of Israel on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on July 29, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Bobae Ki of Korea competes in the Women's Team Archery Gold medal match between Korea and China on Day 2. Korea has won Gold in women's team archery a staggering 7 consecutive times. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

Om Yun Chol lifts during the men's 56-kg, group B, weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. Om joined an exclusive group of weightlifters who have lifted three times their body weight. Om, who stands just 1.52 meters tall, also set an Olympic record when he cleared 168 kilograms in the clean and jerk in the men's 56-kilogram category.

Netherlands' Marianne Vos reacts as she wins the Women's Olympic Cycling Road Race in London on Sunday, July 29, 2012.

Canada's Custio Clayton, right, punches Mexico's Oscar Molina, during their men's welter 69-kg boxing match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. Clayton won the match and advances onto the next round.

United States' Dana Vollmer, left, reacts after winning gold and setting a new world record alongside Denmark's Jeanette Ottesen Gray following the women's 100-meter butterfly swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Sunday, July 29, 2012. Vollmer set a new world record with a time of 55.98.

Britain's Elizabeth Armitstead celebrates during the medal ceremony in the Women's Road Cycling race at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in London. Armitstead wound up with silver, Britain's first medal of the London Olympics. (

China kicked off the Games by winning its first medal and U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte got the better of rival Michael Phelps in the Men's 400 IM. See more photos from Day 1

China's Yi Siling celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 10-meter air rifle event at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Canada's Ryan Cochrane reacts following his race in the men's 400 metre freestyle heat at the Aquatic Centre in the Olympic Village at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London on Saturday, July 28, 2012. Cochrane has been knocked out of the finals after an appeal by a South Korean swimmer. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick)

Wang Mingjuan of China competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 28, 2012, in London. Wang won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Sarah Menezes of Brazil (in blue) competes against Alina Dumitru of Romania during the final round of the women's 48kg judo competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 28, 2012, in London. Menezes won the gold and Dumitru won the silver. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

United States' Ryan Lochte reacts after finishing first in the men's 400-meter individual medley swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Saturday, July 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa De Olza)

South Korea's Olympic and world champion Park Tae-Hwan competes in the men's 400m freestyle heats swimming event at the London 2012 Olympic Games on July 28, 2012 in London. Park was sensationally disqualified after winning his 400-metre freestyle heat on the opening day of the swimming competition at the London Olympics. AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/GettyImages)

A spectator waves a flag of Great Britain as pyrotechnics light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Great Britain's Chris Hoy carries the flag during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 28, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Cameron Spencer, Pool)

Paul McCartney, center, performs during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 28, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Canada's athletes parade during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Canada's Simon Whitfield carries the flag during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)