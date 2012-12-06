ADVERTISEMENT

With his music career still chugging along and his photography career continuing to blossom, rocker Bryan Adams can now add another feather in his cap thanks to Oprah after his book Exposed was chosen as part of the talk show host's Book Finder's list this week.

"My book 'Exposed' chosen by Adam Glassman @Oprah," Adams tweeted on Tuesday regarding the news with a link to the list.

Glassman's list of "8 New Coffee Table Books For Everyone On Your List" described Adams' 304-page book as follows: "While he’ll always be associated with the Summer of ’69, rocker Bryan Adams has carved out a successful second career as a photographer: Tilda Swinton, Mick Jagger and and Kate Moss are among the portraits here."

Other books on the list included Ballet by Henry Leutwyler, Polaroids by Diego Uchitel and Talking Heads: The Vent Haven Portraits by Matthew Rolston. The Talking Heads book is not about David Bryne's old group but "headshots of ventriloquist dummies found in the Vent Haven Museum in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky."

Adams -- who released his last album Bare Bones in 2010 -- has a string of dates through Oklahoma and Texas this month before another trek in the U.S. in January. The Texas dates coincide with an exhibition of Adams' photography from Exposed featuring 46 images from the book. According to the Dallas News, the free exhibit opens on Dec. 18 and runs through Feb. 8.

Close  Bryan Adams Through The Years of  

Bryan Adams In Concert At Palace, Paris On September 22nd, 1983

UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Brian Adams (Photo by Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)

Bryan Adams joins Tina Turner onstage In Paris At 'Zenith' on March 28th, 1985.

Cover of Adams' "Summe rof '69" single.

Singer Bryan Adams, 1987





















Portuguese-Canadian singer Nelly Furtado (L) and Canadian rock singer Bryan Adams perform at BC Place during the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver on February 12, 2010. AFP PHOTO / DDP / MICHAEL KAPPELER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL KAPPELER/AFP/Getty Images)

Bryan Adams performs on stage in Bratislava on July 28, 2012.  Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

Meanwhile CBSNews.com reports Adams is also working on a new photography book. But this one has little to do with shooting famous musicians and assorted celebrities.

"I have started a book on soldiers that have come back from Afghanistan and Iraq that were wounded," Adams told the news outlet recently. "So that book will be put together next year. I'm going to preface the book by exhibiting some of the photographs in Dusseldorf. It's going to have its own room. It's taken two years to shoot this. I haven't got a title for the book just yet, but it's under way."

