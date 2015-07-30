Jets fan mocks Patriots with banner at training camp
A New York Jets fan took a particularly creative way to troll a rival on Thursday.
A plane flew over the New England Patriots' practice facility with a banner reading "Cheaters look up."
The latest jab at the Patriots' expense comes just days after commissioner Roger Goodell ruled Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension be upheld.
Brady is expected to seek an injunction via his legal representatives in the coming weeks.