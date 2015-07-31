Pamela Ware secures Canada's 2nd Olympic berth in 3-metre at diving worlds

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Ware of Beloeil, Que., secured a second Canadian Olympic spot in the women's three-metre springboard diving event as both she and Jennifer Abel of Laval, Que., advanced to the final on Friday at the FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Abel was third in both the prelims and semifinal.

Earlier this week, Abel and Ware's silver medal performance in three-metre synchro event also locked up a spot in the 2016 Games for Canada.

Ware was fifth in the preliminaries and dropped one position in the semis mainly because she balked on her reverse dive in the fourth round.

"But I was focused and ended up doing both dives very well. I'm excited about the final, I think it can only get better."

The final is on Saturday.