Troy Tulowitzki trade makes for awkward Jeopardy! moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy Tulowitzki was not the only one surprised that he was traded from the Colorado Rockies to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

During Wednesday's broadcast episode of Jeopardy!, one of the show's $600 US clues was "In 2015 shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hopes to help this team fulfill its mile high hopes."

Since the show films its episodes in advance, the contestant was correct when he answered with "the Colorado Rockies."

However, it still made for a funny (and awkward) viewing moment for both Blue Jays and Rockies fans alike.