Raptors' new uniforms revealed by Drake at OVO Fest

Drake unveiled one of the Toronto Raptors' new uniform designs on stage at his OVO Fest in Toronto on Monday night.

The team enlisted the help of its global ambassador and tweeted a picture of him showing off one of the jerseys towards the end of the show.

Drake appeared in the black and gold version, which is a colour scheme that he also uses for his OVO brand.

In total, four new Raptors' uniforms will debut in the 2015-16 season, including home, alternate home, away, and alternate away designs.