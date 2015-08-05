Blue Bomber QB Drew Willy named CFL player of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Bombers quarterback Drew Willy has been named the No. 1 CFL player of the week.

The 28-year-old QB used his arm - and legs to lead the Bombers to a 23-13 win Thursday night against the BC Lions.

Willy, who was injured the week prior and was questionable as to whether he would even suit up against the Lions, threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns in completing 17 of 25 pass attempts. He also led the team in rushing, carrying the ball five times for 72 yards.

It's the second weekly nod for Willy this season. His first came in Week 1 after a 30-26 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Willy has the highest quarterback rating of any starter in the league through his first six games (113.3), tossing seven touchdowns and just two interceptions, while completing 70.5 per cent of his passes.