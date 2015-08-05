Parapan Am Games coverage begins Aug. 7 on CBC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parapan Am Games will take place in Toronto from Aug. 7-15 and CBC will have daily coverage of the events.

Coverage beings with the opening ceremony on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBC-TV, cbc.ca/parapanam and on the CBC Sports App.

In total, CBC and its partners will offer more than 250 hours of coverage across TV and digital platforms.

Scott Russell will host CBC-TV's daily coverage throughout the Games with co-host Chantal Petitclerc, one of the most decorated para-athletes of all time.

Here are the details of the coverage that will be available across the various CBC platforms:

- Weekday coverage will consist of Parapan Am Afternoon, from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and Parapan Am Prime at 8 p.m.

- Parapan Am Latenight will air at 11:30 p.m. ET and will be a wrap-style show that will bring viewers the latest in sport and athlete updates from around the Games.

- CBC's Brenda Irving and Canadian national sledge hockey team captain, Greg Westlake, will join the broadcasts as reporters.

- Weekends will include two programming blocks on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET and 8 p.m., and another show on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

- Two hours on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. ET and the Closing Ceremony at 10 p.m. ET.

- Extensive streaming coverage of the Games will be available at cbc.ca/parapanam and via the CBC Sports App.

- Live streamed sports will include wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, swimming, and athletics.