Patrick Kane target of rape investigation: report

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the target of a rape investigation by police in Hamburg, N.Y., where he has a home, the Buffalo News reported Thursday.

Citing two law-enforcement sources, the newspaper reported that a local woman has accused Kane of sexual assault in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred last weekend.

According to the paper's sources, the woman went to a hospital where tests using a rape kit were performed.

Kane, 26, who grew up in South Buffalo, has not been charged with a crime, and the Buffalo News reported that it was unclear whether he had been questioned by police.

Hamburg police declined to comment to multiple media outlets.

"I can't even confirm that there is an incident," Hamburg Police Chief Gregory G. Wickett told ESPN. "We're not confirming or denying that there is an investigation with Mr. Kane."

The NHL said it was aware of the investigation, according to the Buffalo News.

"We are aware of the police investigation and are following developments," NHL spokesman Frank Brown was quoted as saying by the paper.

A four-time all-star, Kane helped the Blackhawks win their third Stanley Cup in six years in June. He is scheduled to make $13.8 million US in the 2015-16 season — the first in an eight-year, $84-million US extension he signed last summer.

This is not the first time the 2013 Conn Smthye Trophy winner has been involved in an off-season incident. Kane pleaded guilty to a noncriminal charge of disorderly conduct after he and a cousin were accused of assaulting a Buffalo cab driver in 2009.