Santo Condorelli set for 100m final at swimming world championships

Santo Condorelli will race for a medal at the swimming world championships on Thursday, while two other Canadians will compete in semifinals.

Condorelli earned a spot in the men's 100-metre freestyle final by advancing through Wednesday's heats and semifinals. A disqualification to a Russian swimmer bumped Condorelli into the medal race after the Pan Am Games silver medallist swam the ninth-best time in the semis.

Joining Condorelli in Thursday's late session in Kazan, Russia will be Kierra Smith of Kelowna, B.C., and Winnipeg's Chantal Van Landeghem.

Smith advanced to the women's 200m breaststroke semifinals with the 11th-best time in Thursday's heats (2:24.12).

"That's my best time this season so far," said Smith, 21, who bettered the Pan Am Games-record time of 2:24.38 she swam to win gold in Toronto last month. "I still have more left in me."

Fellow Torontonian Martha McCabe was 21st at 2:26.51, a full two seconds off her silver-medal time from the Pan Am Games

Defending world champion Yuliya Efimova of Russia also surprisingly missed the semifinal, finishing 17th.

Van Landeghem moved on to the semifinals of the women's 100m freestyle with a time of 54.54, good for 13th in Thursday's heats.

"That was the goal coming in," said the 21-year-old, who set the Canadian record of 53.83 with her gold-medal performance at the Pan Ams. "The time wasn't great but I did what I needed to do to get in... I think I faded quite a bit coming home."

Michelle Williams was 20th with a time of 55.08.

In other early-session action, the women's 4x200m freestyle relay team of Katerine Savard, Aly Ackman, Emily Overholt and Kennedy Goss finished 11th in the heats. Despite missing out on the final, the team clinched a 2016 Olympic spot for Canada by finishing in the top 12.