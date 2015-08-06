Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon donate to Cole Harbour hockey

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon continue to give back to their hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S.

The NHL stars have provided young fans with a thrill through their active participation at the inaugural week-long Sidney Crosby hockey school.They furthered that gesture by also donating their 2015 IIHF World Championship earnings back to the Cole Harbour Hockey Association.

The Canadian team earned a prize of 1 million Swiss francs in May for its gold-medal performance in the Czech Republic.

Hockey Canada president Tom Renney was on hand Wednesday to present a cheque to the community that helped foster both players' NHL careers.

"I had good conversations with Sid about what we wanted to do with that and one of the things that Sid wanted to do was to donate money back to his minor hockey association," Renney told reporters.

The amount on the cheques Renney presented from the two former first-overall draft picks was not disclosed.

Crosby, who turns 28 on Friday, emphasized the importance of giving back.

"Obviously this is where Nate and I started, so to have the opportunity to give back and… to be able to have it go directly to the minor hockey associations that we were a part of means a lot to us," Crosby told the Chronicle Herald.

The pair have been active across Nova Scotia in recent weeks, making headlines with their presence at the hockey school and their stop to shoot a commercial at a Dartmouth Tim Hortons.

Given the success of the camp, Crosby intends to host it again next summer.