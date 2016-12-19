ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to dramatic photos ops, 2016 was Alberta's year — but not always for the best reasons.

The Fort McMurray wildfires provided a host of captivating images, as thousands fled their homes and many lost everything they owned.

But Albertans are resilient and strong. And despite so much loss, there has also been plenty of love in 2016. Many of these photos capture that love.

We hope you enjoy a look at 37 unforgettable Alberta images in 2016:

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Riders and their horses pass through a canola field as they take an afternoon trail ride near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Canola is a contraction of Canada and ola, meaning oil. To earn the name canola, products must meet an internationally regulated standard. The world's healthiest vegetable oil is extracted from the seeds of the canola plant.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Damage from the wildfires is seen in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Monday, May 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson A storm cloud formation hangs over a farm near Edmonton on Friday July 22, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Over a 12 hour period, all the while live streaming on the internet, Kay Pike transforms herself using body paint and latex into Superman at her home in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, March 19, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Wildfires continue burning in and around Fort McMurray on Wednesday, May 4, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A competitor in the wild pony race is splashes through the mud during rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 15, 2016.

Dan Riedlhuber / Reuters Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to the media on the death of former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice, who was killed in a plane crash, at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 14, 2016.

Mark Blinch / Reuters The wildfires glow underneath The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Fort McMurray, May 7, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A convoy of evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta drive past wildfires that are still burning out of control as they leave the city Saturday, May 7, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A farm tractor and baler sit in a hay field on a misty morning near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch Fort McMurray wildfire victim Gloria Trottier, centre, participates in the "laying of the hands", a blessing and healing tradition in that Christian faith, acted out by church pastor Jim Christian, right, at the Word of Faith Family Church, in Lac la Biche on Sunday May 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Police search a rural area in the disappearance of a five-year-old Calgary girl, near Chestermere, Alta., Thursday, July 14, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A burnt out pickup truck is seen in the driveway of a burnt down home in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood in Fort McMurray on Monday, May 9, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (L) takes a selfie with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi as the they ride their horses during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 8, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta near Carstairs, Monday, July 4, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Police officers direct traffic under a cloud of smoke from a wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Friday, May 6, 2016.

Chris Wattie / Reuters Alberta Premier Rachel Notley takes part in the First Ministers meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016.

Candice Ward - USA Today Sports / Reuters Dec 2, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) scores against the Minnesota Wild in the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: -USA TODAY Sports

Chris Helgren / Reuters Young bull elk lock antlers while jousting near the Yellowhead Highway, a route roughly followed by Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline through the Rocky Mountains, in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada November 14, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters First Responders from Fort McMurray march in the Calgary Stampede parade thanking Albertans for their support during the Fort McMurray fires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 8, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters Alberta Premier Rachel Notley addresses supporters during her annual state of the province address in Calgary, Alberta, October 19, 2016.

Chris Wattie / Reuters Members of Parliament take part in a moment of silence for former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice, who was killed in a plane crash in British Columbia.

Terence Leung via Getty Images Fans cheer before an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets on December 16, 2016 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Todd Korol / Reuters Rodeo Queens from various communities line up before taking the stage during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 9, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters Rodeo fans party in the grandstands during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 9, 2016.

Mark Blinch / Reuters Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks into a burnt out car while visiting neighborhoods devastated by the wildfire that forced the evacuation of the city in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 13, 2016.

Chris Wattie / Reuters An evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfires sits on a bed at an evacuation centre in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016.

Chris Wattie / Reuters People wait at a roadblock as smoke rises from wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 6, 2016.

Mark Blinch / Reuters Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016.

Mark Blinch / Reuters Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires look through donated goods and clothing at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016.

USA Today Sports / Reuters Former NHL players Ken Linesman, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky watch the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks at Rexall Place on Apr. 6, 2016.

Chris Bolin / Reuters Mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi (L) and Mayor of Ottawa Jim Watson laugh as they arrive on the red carpet for the 2016 Juno Awards in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 3, 2016.

Chris Wattie / Reuters Former Alberta politician Jim Dinning (L) reacts after being awarded the rank of Member in the Order of Canada by Governor General David Johnston during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Canada, February 12, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes for a ride with his daughter Ella-Grace while visiting the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada July 15, 2016.

Todd Korol / Reuters Bareback rider Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa flies into the arena on a wire before the start of the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 10, 2015.

