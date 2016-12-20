ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion links this week's series of terror-related violence to the "extremely bloody" ideology of Islamic militants.

And he says it is about time Russia starts pulling its weight in fighting it, instead of pursuing its bitter victories in Syria.



Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion is shown during an interview in his office on Dec. 19, 2016. (Photo: Fred Chartrand/CP)

Dion was commenting on the death of a Canadian tourist in Jordan, the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey and the multiple killings of peaceful Berliners at a Christmas celebration.

During a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Dion says the tragedies in Jordan, Turkey and Berlin all have their roots in the relentless recruiting efforts of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Dion also blames Russia for indirectly supporting ISIL because it is propping up the regime of President Bashar Assad in Syria.

The minister calls the fall of the rebel-held city of Aleppo a "bitter" win for Russia and a failure for "human kind."