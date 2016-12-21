ADVERTISEMENT

A lack of confidence can be a crippling problem for an individual, but too much confidence can be a burden on many.

This can be especially true at work, where egos can get in the way of productivity.

The line between confidence and cockiness can be a tough one to navigate, but for Stacey McKenzie, the difference is clear.

For the international top model, big giveaways lie in how people act when faced with weakness or confidence — their own or others'. Oh, and pay attention to how people talk and less about what they say.

For more on what McKenzie means by that, give the video above a view.

How do you determine if someone is cocky or wether they're confident? Let us know in the comments below.

"2 Minutes To Transform" is your guide to small but meaningful changes for a better you. Experts share their tips to transform your life at home, in the office or while you're on the go -- all in under two minutes.