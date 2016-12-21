Huffpost Canada ca
Indiana Toddler Found Locked In Plywood Box

Nine people, including a father and stepmother, were arrested and charged in Indiana last week after a three-year-old girl was found locked inside a plywood box.

On Dec. 14, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department searched a home after receiving a tip about a possible case of child abuse.

They found the toddler curled up inside the box.

Police said in a release that the girl was often locked in the box overnight and for extended periods of time.

"Never seen anything like this. It's one of those deals, you go there and think, 'hopefully this is not true,'" said Sheriff Jeffrey Richwine to 16 WNDU. He added that this was the worst case of child abuse he can recall.

Box was full of dead bugs

Police told Fox 2 Detroit News that the box was also full of dead bugs.

The toddler's grandfather told 13 WTHR that he was kept from his grandchild and had no idea what was going on.

"I've seen people treat their animals better," Frank Jackson said. "It's like a nightmare and I wish I'd wake up."

Police say five children, as well as the victim, have been placed with child services.

Close
How To Recognize Child Abuse
of

  • The following signs may indicate the possibility of child abuse, according to the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre:

  • Unexplained bruises or injuries, especially in places of the body that children do not normally injure during regular play or movement

  • A child who is continually hungry, unsuitably dressed for the weather and/or always dirty

  • Burns which leave a pattern outlining the object which was used to make the burn, such as a cigarette, an iron or an electric stove burner, burns on the hands, feet or buttocks caused by scalding water and rope burns caused by being tied

  • A young child who is often left alone

  • A child who is unusually aggressive, angry and hostile to other people

  • A child who demonstrates withdrawn behaviour, who refuses to participate or dress appropriately for physical activities

  • A child who shows unusual knowledge of sexual matters beyond their age of development, who exhibits sexualized behaviour around adults or other children

  • A child who hints or talks overtly about sexual abuse

  • An adolescent who is extremely withdrawn or aggressive

  • A child or adolescent who repeatedly runs away from home

