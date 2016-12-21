ADVERTISEMENT

Nine people, including a father and stepmother, were arrested and charged in Indiana last week after a three-year-old girl was found locked inside a plywood box.

On Dec. 14, Pulaski County Sheriff's Department searched a home after receiving a tip about a possible case of child abuse.

They found the toddler curled up inside the box.

Police said in a release that the girl was often locked in the box overnight and for extended periods of time.

"Never seen anything like this. It's one of those deals, you go there and think, 'hopefully this is not true,'" said Sheriff Jeffrey Richwine to 16 WNDU. He added that this was the worst case of child abuse he can recall.

Box was full of dead bugs

Police told Fox 2 Detroit News that the box was also full of dead bugs.

The toddler's grandfather told 13 WTHR that he was kept from his grandchild and had no idea what was going on.

"I've seen people treat their animals better," Frank Jackson said. "It's like a nightmare and I wish I'd wake up."

Police say five children, as well as the victim, have been placed with child services.

Follow The Huffington Post Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.