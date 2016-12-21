Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Kareena Kapoor Baby: Bollywood Stars Spark Outrage Over Son's Name

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan just welcomed their first child, but the baby boy’s name is already sparking controversy.

“We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi,” the couple said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Taimur is a very controversial name in India as it is commonly associated with the 14th century emperor and military leader Timur. Also known as Tamerlane, Timur was the Muslim ruler of the Timurid dynasty in Persia and massacred millions of people in his lifetime, including Indians.

On Twitter, fans were shocked and outraged by Kapoor and Khan’s choice of baby name, with one even relating it to “European[s] naming their children Hitler.”

But despite the name's negative connotation, some thought it was just fine.

Baby Taimur is the first child for 36-year-old Kapoor, but the third for her husband, 46-year-old Khan. The new dad also has two kids – Sara, 23, and Ibrahim, 15 – with first wife, fellow Bollywood star Amrita Singh.

13 Bollywood Celebrity Baby Names We Love
  • Riaan

    Meaning: “little king” in Hindi Riaan is the one-year-old son of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

  • Czar

    Meaning: “emperor” in Russian Czar is one of Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder’s eight-year-old triplets.

  • Nitara

    Meaning: “having deep roots” in Hindi Nitara is the daughter of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

  • Azad

    Meaning: “free” in Persian; “independent” in Muslim Azad is the four-year-old son of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The couple named him after Khan’s great grand-uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a famous freedom fighter.

  • Adira

    Meaning: "strong" in Arabic Adira is the daughter of Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji (pictured here). The famous couple combined both parts of their names (Adi and Ra) to name their baby girl.

  • Haroon

    Meaning: “hope” in Sanskrit Haroon is the five-year-old son of Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey.

  • Mikail

    Meaning: name of an angel (Michael) in Muslim Mikail is the two-year-old son of Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi.

  • Aaradhya

    Meaning: “first one” or “one worth worshiping” in Sanskrit Aaradhya (pronounced ah-RAH-thye) is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

  • Viaan

    Meaning: “full of life and energy” in Hindi Viaan is the four-year-old son of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

  • Suhana

    Meaning: “lovely” and “charming” in Hindi Suhana is the teen daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

  • Rayaan

    Meaning: “door to paradise” in Hindi Rayaan is the four-year-old son of Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

  • Nysa

    Meaning: “new beginning” in Greek Nysa is the 13-year-old daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

  • Kiaan

    Meaning: “grace of God” in Hindi Kiaan is the son of Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur.

