Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan just welcomed their first child, but the baby boy’s name is already sparking controversy.

“We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi,” the couple said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Taimur is a very controversial name in India as it is commonly associated with the 14th century emperor and military leader Timur. Also known as Tamerlane, Timur was the Muslim ruler of the Timurid dynasty in Persia and massacred millions of people in his lifetime, including Indians.

On Twitter, fans were shocked and outraged by Kapoor and Khan’s choice of baby name, with one even relating it to “European[s] naming their children Hitler.”

Naming one's son #Taimur is an evidence of utter ignorance of the crimes committed by those who invaded & plundered Hindustan#TaimurAliKhan — राहुल सिंह सोलंकी (@Rahul_Sholankey) December 21, 2016

Earlier Bollywood used to adopt Hindu names 2 woo Hindus for fame

Now they name children by Jihadi Mass Murderers#TaimurAliKhan@TarekFatah — Sickcular Fiberal (@SickularLibtard) December 20, 2016

Saif Ali khan and Kareena Kapoor khan naming their child Taimur is equivalent to European naming their children Hitler..LOL.. #TaimurAliKhan — Syed Tariq Pirzada (@tariq_pirzada) December 20, 2016

But despite the name's negative connotation, some thought it was just fine.

It's #TaimurAliKhan

For Mommy Bebo And Papa Saifu

😍😍😍😍

Taimur sucha beautiful name so unique ..

❤❤❤ https://t.co/gjjIbotGhQ — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) December 20, 2016

Baby Taimur is the first child for 36-year-old Kapoor, but the third for her husband, 46-year-old Khan. The new dad also has two kids – Sara, 23, and Ibrahim, 15 – with first wife, fellow Bollywood star Amrita Singh.