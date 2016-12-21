Release date: Feb. 10 Ever since “The Lego Movie” was released in 2014, kids can’t get enough of the mini-figs and their adventures. Enter “The Lego Batman Movie.” With Will Arnett reprising his role as Batman and Michael Cera filling in as Robin, this superhero duo couldn’t get any funnier. Watch the trailer here.

Release date: March 17 Disney’s highly anticipated live-action “Beauty and the Beast” is one you and your kids won’t want to miss. With a stellar cast featuring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor and many more, the story is expected to be just as enchanting as the animation and includes all the original music. Plus, the trailer alone will give you chills. Watch it here.

Release date: March 31 This animated film follows seven-year-old Miles as he becomes a big brother for the first time. Only when the new baby arrives, he isn’t what Miles was expecting. Not only does he wear a suit and carry a briefcase, but Miles soon discovers that his baby brother is an undercover boss. Thanks to the voice talents of Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire, this hilarious film is fun for the whole family. Watch the trailer here.

Release date: April 7 Every kid’s favourite novel Wonder is being brought to life, with Jacob Tremblay as the beloved Auggie. The story follows the fifth-grader – who was born with a facial deformity – as he tries to fit in at his new school. Kids and parents alike will love this story’s sweet message about always choosing kindness.

Release date: April 21 Disneynature released “Monkey Kingdom” last year, but this year, it’s all about pandas. Narrated by John Krasinski, “Born in China” looks at the wildlife in the East Asian country, including its endangered species. This captivating film is for families who love learning about nature and the animal kingdom. Watch the trailer here.

Release date: June 2 Captain Underpants is finally coming to the big screen! The children’s series by Dav Pilkey tells the story of two kids who hypnotize their school principal and turn him into the greatest superhero ever – Captain Underpants! With the voices of Ed Helms, Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch, this film is sure to be a hit.

Release date: June 30 Sorry Gru – there’s a new villain in town, and his name is Balthazar Bratt. In “Despicable Me 3,” Gru, his wife Lucy and his hilarious minions try to take down Bratt, a former ‘80s child star, from world domination. Just watch the trailer. This will likely be the funniest “Despicable Me” yet!

Release date: Aug. 4 Even if you’re so over emojis, your kids are probably going to make you see this with them. But don’t worry, it looks and sounds promising. In the city of Textopolis, every emoji has one facial expression except for Gene, who has numerous. He then sets out on an adventure with two friends, Hi-5 and Jailbreak, to find the code to fix him. Watch the trailer here.

Release date: Nov. 22 “Coco” comes from Disney and Pixar and follows a 12-year-old Mexican boy named Miguel. Although Miguel’s family has banned music from their home, he decides to follow his passion for it. However, in doing so, he somehow winds up in the Land of the Dead. The film’s story was inspired by Día de Muertos, a Mexican holiday at the end of October that honours the dead. By the sounds of it, this film will have a rich focus on Mexican culture and have great music, too. Here’s a first look at the film.