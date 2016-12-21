Last Minute Christmas Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List
We’ve got bad news for you: it’s pretty close to Christmas. Hanukkah too. You, my friend, have largely run out of time for online shopping — in the traditional sense, anyway.
The good news is that there are an increasing number of non-traditional online shopping options that will save your butt if you’ve left holiday shopping to the last minute.
Subscription boxes are one way to let your loved ones know that they have something fun coming their way in the mail, perhaps even for the whole year.
Here are 20 holiday gifts you can buy online at the last minute — and trust us, they'll never know!
-
Canada Craft Club Treat your favourite beer snob with a surprise selection of brews from around the world sent monthly. Price: From $59.99 Find it at: Canadian Craft Club
-
Bath Time Box Treat your favourite soaker with a box filled with five luxurious bath products. Price: From $39 Find it at: Bath Time Box
-
Little Passports Not sure what to get that kid in your life? Give them a sense of adventure with these boxes, which focus on a new experience monthly. Price: From $24 Find it at: Little Passports
-
Pusheen Box Love that little grey cartoon cat, or know someone who does? Order a box filled with Pusheen-themed and adorable things. Price: From $53 Find it at: Pusheen Box
-
Fabletics Treat the fitness addict in your life to a subscription for a new workout outfit each month. You sign them up and they get to choose their items. Win-win! Price: From $59.95 Find it at: Fabletics
-
Mishibox Korean beauty products are super trendy and any makeup or skincare lover would be thrilled to get a box full of them in the mail. Price: From $19.95 Find it at: Mishibox
-
Everything Wine Wine Club Surprise your most beloved oenophile with a case of 12 bottles, sent quarterly — there are different plans for different wine tastes. Price: From $199 Find it at: Everything Wine Wine Club
-
Esthoria Box Know someone who lives as clean and additive free as possible? They’ll appreciate a box of the best in organic and non-toxic products. Price: From $29 Find it at: Esthoria Box
-
Globe In Artisan Box You can shop globally while still shopping responsibly. This box is filled with beautiful products made by artisans around the world, supporting their work. Price: From $53 Find it at: Globe In Artisan Box
-
Kiwi Crate Help build a new generation of STEM stars with these thoughtful boxes, themed for science, art, or maker-lovers. Price: From $27 Find it at: Kiwi Crate
-
True North Delivery Co. Send some love to an expat with this box full of great Canadian products, edible and otherwise. (We don’t know if they include Kraft Dinner, but they should!) Price: From $22.99 Find it at: True North Delivery Co.
-
Sock Club Do the Prime Minister’s fun socks float a friend or loved one’s boat? Treat them with a new pair of stylish socks every month. Price: From $16 Find it at: Sock Club
-
Loot Crate Geek is no longer a dirty word, and it’s likely you have a self-identified fan of geek culture in your life. Make their holidays happy with a box full of gear just for them. Price: From $40 Find it at: Loot Crate
-
Carnivore Club Give the gift of meat! Members get a box filled with tasty hand-cured meats from a featured artisan. Price: From $55 Find it at: Carnivore Club
-
Fabkids Need to get a gift for a kid but not sure what size or type of clothing they might need. Let them (and their parents) pick with Fabkids, which offers cool seasonal kids clothes. Price: From $29.95 Find it at: Fabkids
-
BarkBox Dogs can celebrate the festive season too! Treat your best pup with a box full of yummy snacks and fun things to play with or chew on. Price: From $39 Find it at: BarkBox
-
Coast to Coast Coffee Make sure the caffeine addict on your list never goes without with a membership to this club, which sends a variety of great brews out at your chosen intervals. Price: From $18.95 Find it at: Coast to Coast Coffee
-
Loves It Want to treat a Newfoundlander or Labradorian who is missing home? Or just interested in exploring the products of a new part of Canada? Then you’ll love this box filled with unique items from The Rock. Price: From $35 Find it at: Loves It
-
Vinyl Me Please Fans of analog will loves these specially curated records, which come in special members-only editions and include everything from new releases to classic albums, reissues, and unheralded gems. Price: From $56 Find it at: Vinyl Me Please
-
Owlcrate These book-themed boxes will please an avid reader — each box contains a great young adult’s or children’s book along with themed items like notebooks and pins. Price: From $40 Find it at: Owlcrate