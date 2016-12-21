Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Orlando Shooting Victims' Families Sue Facebook, Google, Twitter For 'Support' To ISIS

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

The families of three victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting have accused Facebook, Google and Twitter of making a profit off of ISIS by helping the group to recruit.

In a lawsuit filed in a U.S. district court in Michigan, the families of Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero — who were all killed in the shooting — accused the three web giants of providing “material support” to ISIS.

“Defendants have knowingly and recklessly provided the terrorist group ISIS with accounts to use its social networks as a tool for spreading extremist propaganda, raising funds, and attracting new recruits,” states the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Post.

“This material support has been instrumental to the rise of ISIS and has enabled it to carry out or cause to be carried out, numerous terrorist attacks, including the June 12, 2016, attack in Orlando where 53 were injured and 49 were killed….”

orlando shooting
People march during a demonstration organized by the Greek LGBTQ community in support of the victims of the June 12 Orlando shootings, on June 14, 2016 in Athens, Greece. (Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)

Omar Mateen, the 29-year-old shooter in the attack at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, had pledged allegiance to ISIS before the shooting.

The lawsuit goes on to say the companies profit off of ISIS’ online recruiting efforts by “combining ISIS postings with advertisements in a way that is specifically targeted at the viewer. Defendants share revenue with ISIS for its content and profit from ISIS postings through advertising revenue. ”

The three web giants and other companies in the social media space have been widely criticized for not doing enough to stop extremist movements from recruiting on their channels.

Seemingly in response, they’ve recently taken steps to curb the problem. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Google-owned YouTube formed an alliance earlier this month to create a shared database of terrorist content.

“No personally identifiable information will be shared, and matching content will not be automatically removed,” Facebook said in a statement.

orlando nightclub shooting
Indian LGBTQ activists hold candles during a vigil for victims of a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida nearly a week earlier, in Kolkata, India, on June 18, 2016. (Photo: Sonali Pal Chaudhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Twitter earlier this year said it had suspended 360,000 accounts for terrorism-related activities.

But the lawsuits are piling up all the same. The family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a woman killed in the 2015 Paris attacks, sued the same three companies in a U.S. court earlier this year, using similar arguments.

The Israeli Law Center, an activist group that specializes in fighting terrorism through courts, is preparing to fight two class-action lawsuits against Facebook in U.S. courts, one a $1-billion claim for five families of Hamas victims, the other seeking a ruling ordering Facebook to remove terrorist content.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
5 Things You Should Never Post About on Facebook
of
  • 1. A Public Fight with a Friend.

    Sally Sue used to be on your friends list, but now she’s on your blacklist. You can’t stand her. She’s full of drama. She’s not a good friend. She’s absolutely awful. Your fingers are itching to write the nastiest, most epic diss of Sally on Facebook. But I wouldn't be so quick to press “post”. All those things may be true about Sally, but if you acknowledge her on the most readily available and public platform you have to express what is important to you, what does that say about you and the order of your priorities? What petty people do to annoy us is irrelevant. How we conduct ourselves is what really matters. Why spend time playing Sally’s dramatic games when you could be posting that really sweet thing your kid did today which made you smile? Or talk about a new project you are working on. Or post about how you are in the process of going back to school. Replace something negative you want to say about someone else with something positive you are doing in your own life. Most likely, you and Sally still share mutual friends and they might feel caught in the middle of your drama. Give your friend a call or work it out over coffee—or delete that person from your Facebook and your life.

  • 2. Details About Fights with Your Spouse or Partner.

    Every single couple in the world has problems on some level or another, but the world doesn’t need to know your couple woes. My husband and I get into little spats from time to time, but just because we may not be seeing things eye to eye at that moment is not a green light to publicly humiliate him, or air our dirty laundry online. In a day or so, we’re going to be back to normal, hugging, kissing, laughing, and loving being together. You don’t want to give the world a bad impression of your spouse because you’re upset momentarily. People are going to start judging you and offering opinions about something that was none of their business to begin with. Why? Because once you put it on Facebook, anyone and everyone can put in their two cents and you can’t really blame them because it shouldn’t be there to comment on in the first place.

  • 3. Negative Talk About a Current or Former Roommate That You Still Keep in Contact With.

    You’ve got the roommate from hell. They make your life awful and you can’t wait until the day they are gone. You talk to your friends and tell them stories about how terrible and weird they are. You’re relieved when they are no longer in your life on a day-to-day basis. But for some reason, you still have them on your social media. If you’ve kept in contact with your former roommate, or share mutual friends on Facebook, then it’s probably a good idea not to talk badly about them. I’m not encouraging you to talk badly about anyone, even if you don’t keep in touch—but you certainly shouldn’t publicly gossip about anyone who is still part of your life. I’ve had this one happen to me before. I roomed with a girl and although she was an awesome person, we just didn’t click. In her eyes, I probably was the worst roommate ever because we were simply two different people. Living together was rough, but I moved out and I thought we had retained a decent friendship. One day she decided to look for a new roommate and posted it as her status. Her friend commented, “Do you really want to get a new roommate after that last one!? You talked about how horrible she was all the time.” My ex-roomie replied, “I know right”. Then I posted, “Yeah, I’m her last roommate. Good luck with your search!” That was it. I didn't make a big deal about it. But I deleted this girl from my Facebook and eventually from my life. It was very embarrassing to know that my ex-roomie, who I thought I was still cool with, was publicly dissing me on Facebook with all of her friends. Perhaps she forgot I was still on her list? I still have nothing bad to say about her on Facebook, because I’d rather talk about something more important. I understand the need to vent to your friends, but it might be wise to tell them that what you vent about offline should not be spoken about online.

  • 4. A Status Insulting Your Colleagues or Co-Workers.

    At some point in time, we are going to clash with one of our co-workers or colleagues because we usually spend more time working with them than we get to see our own family and friends outside of work. If you do find yourself clashing with a co-worker, don’t post it on Facebook. Even if you don’t mention them by name, gossip spreads like wildfire and most likely what you wrote online will get back to your them and negatively impact your professional life. Some companies have anti-harassment laws that encompass things written online about other people who work for the company. If you are reported to HR, you could be facing disciplinary action, or even termination. Just let it go, and if you have an unresolved issue that is impacting your work, settle it in a professional manner by going through management or Human Resources. Blowing off a little steam or making a snarky joke about a co-worker is not worth the risk of possible termination.

  • 5. Negative Comments About Your Ex or Child's Parent.

    This is a touchy subject for many people. You’re going through a divorce or a custody battle and your ex is driving you crazy. They are doing crazy stuff like posting about you to mutual friends on Facebook. Don’t engage. Don’t stalk their page looking for stuff to make you mad. Just ignore it and go about your business. When you engage with them, it makes you look bad. When they are ranting and raving and you keep your cool, it puts you in the best light. Not to mention, if you are going through a divorce or custody battle, the things you say or do online can impact the outcome of legal disputes. Although you don’t get along with your ex anymore, if you share children, half of their genetics still come from your ex. How would you feel if your child saw what you posted about their other parent? It’s just not healthy and not a good legal move if you are going through any sort of litigation. It’s easier said than done, but taking the high road can have big pay offs in the future…and taking the low road could cost you a lot of money or the custody of your children.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations