Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the GQ India Men of the Year Awards 2014 ceremony in Mumbai on September 28, 2014. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra displays creations by Varun Bahl during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Indian film star Priyanka Chopra, poses for photographers as she walk the green carpet during the arrival for the 15th annual International Indian Film Awards Saturday, April 26, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra displays a creation by Neeta Lulla during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the opening ceremony of the 5th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai on September 14, 2014. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra attends Keep a Child Aliveâs 10th Annual Black Ball on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Indian Bollywood film actress Priyanka Chopra poses during an event promoting sports and women's empowerment and the film 'Mary Kom', based on the real life of Indian Boxer, Mary Kom in Mumbai on September 10, 2014. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the premiere for 'Mary Kom' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the premiere for 'Mary Kom' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 4: Priyanka Chopra is seen at the Hotel Intercontinental in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival. Chopra is at TIFF starring in the biopic of Indian boxer Mary Kom, she was the only Indian woman boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics. Chopra is an Indian actress and singer, and the winner of the Miss World pageant of 2000 and one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses and most popular celebrities. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 4: Priyanka Chopra is seen at the Hotel Intercontinental in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival. Chopra is at TIFF starring in the biopic of Indian boxer Mary Kom, she was the only Indian woman boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics. Chopra is an Indian actress and singer, and the winner of the Miss World pageant of 2000 and one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses and most popular celebrities. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the premiere for 'Mary Kom' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Director Omung Kumar (L) and Actress Priyanka Chopra arrive at the premiere for 'Mary Kom' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and Director Omung Kumar arrive at the premiere for 'Mary Kom' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Philip Cheung/WireImage)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Mary Kom' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the world premiere of "Disney's Planes" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, August 5, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet of the world premiere of Disney's "Planes" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, August, 5, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for photographers with the new range of Nikon's Coolpix camera during its launch in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives for the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for the photographers as she arrives at the screening for "BARFI!" at the Jemaa El Fana Square during the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, Friday, Dec. 7, 2012. The Film Festival take place until Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives on the "green carpet" for the Jaypee International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards held on Saturday June 9, 2012 in Singapore.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra gestures at a press conference as brand ambassador for home entertainment brand Digital Direct Broadcast (DDB) in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses at a press conference as brand ambassador for home entertainment brand Digital Direct Broadcast (DDB) in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Actress Priyanka Chopra poses at the photo call for the film Don - The King is Back during the 62 edition of International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin Friday, Feb. 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, co-starring in the new movie of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses during a photo call in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2010. Shah Rukh Khan is working on his new action movie "Don-2" in Berlin, where some of the scenes are shot. (AP Photo/Kai-Uwe Knoth)

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra walks on ramp during a fashion show for actor Salman Khans "Being Human" foundation, on the fourth day of the HDIL India Couture Week in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra poses during the 'Mary Kom' Press Conference during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA SEPTEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra during a promotional event for her upcoming Hindi film 'Mary Kom' in New Delhi on September 2, 2014.(Photo by Qamar Sibtain/India Today Group/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during promotion of her upcoming movie Mary Kom on September 2, 2014 in New Delhi, India. Mary Kom is an upcoming Indian biographical sports drama film based on the life of the Olympic bronze medallist and five time world champion Indian boxer Mary Kom. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

MUMBAI,INDIA AUGUST 26: Priyanka Chopra at the screening of her movie Mary Kom in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses for a photograph during the final night of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festival 2014 in Mumbai on late August 24, 2014. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA AUGUST 19: Priyanka Chopra on the sets of reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Ja in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 24: Priyanka Chopra showcases designs by Varun Bahl during day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2014 at The Palladium Hotel on August 24, 2014 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Chirag Wakaskar/WireImage)

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra celebrates with the trophy after winning the Best Actress award for her movie "Fashion" at the 10th International Indian Film Awards presentation Saturday, June 13, 2009.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

MUMBAI, INDIA JULY 23: Priyanka Chopra at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Mary Kom in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the launch for the autobiography of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai on June 9, 2014. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actress and singer Priyanka Chopra poses during the launch of her new music video 'Priyanka Chopra' and the curating of personal Nokia MixRadio playlists that will be available in 31 countries, in Mumbai on May 5, 2014. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: TV personality Nick Cannon (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the 'I Can't Make You Love Me' video premiere at Tribeca Grand Hotel on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Recording artist Priyanka Chopra attends the 'I Can't Make You Love Me' video premiere at Tribeca Grand Hotel on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 26: Priyanka Chopra arrives to the IIFA Awards at Raymond James Stadium on April 26, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

US actor John Travolta poses with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on the green carpet at the Raymond James Stadium on the fourth and final day of the 15th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO/FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA NOVEMBER 14: Priyanka Chopra during the special screening of the movie Ram Leela in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2013' ceremony in Mumbai on November 24, 2013. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2013' ceremony in Mumbai on November 24, 2013. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 10th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 10th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Dinner at Gotham Hall on November 6th, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - OCTOBER 23: Indian Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an exclusive interview for the promotion of upcoming movie Krrish 3 at HT Media Office on October 23, 2013 in New Delhi, India. Krrish 3 is a thriller superhero science fiction film, produced & directed by Rakesh Roshan. The movie is expected to release on November 1, 2013. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra showcases a creation by designer Bisou Bisou during the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festival 2013 in Mumbai on August 27, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra showcases a creation by designer Bisou Bisou during the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festival 2013 in Mumbai on August 27, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 21: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during the launch of Disney's 'Planes' at PVR, Andheri on August 21, 2013 in Mumbai, India. In the movie the actress has lent her voice to Ishani, an Indian plane that crosses flight paths with an American aircraft voiced by Dane Cook, in the 3D Disney animated feature. The film is scheduled to release on August 23 in India. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 19: Indian Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra poses for the camera during an exclusive interview and profile shoot on August 19, 2013 in New Delhi, India. Priyanka, who now has a budding international music career, is also looking forward to the release of Disney's animated film Planes. (Photo by Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Recording Artist/Actress Priyanka Chopra visits Visits Music Choice's 'U&A' at Music Choice on August 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 25: Actress Priyanka Chopra Launches Her celebrity milkshake, 'The Exotic' which includebananas, almonds and caramel sauce with a vanila ice cream and a splash of Mr. Pink ginsang drink At Millions Of Milkshakes at Millions Of Milkshakes on July 25, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses during a promotional event for a music video in Mumbai on July 12, 2013. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 19: Indian Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra poses for camera during profile shoot on April 19, 2013 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raajessh Kashyap/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (C) poses with the new range of Nikon's Coolpix camera in New Delhi on April 19, 2013. Japanese camera giant Nikon Corporation today said it expects India's contribution to global revenue to grow to 5 per cent within next three years on account of increasing demand. AFP PHOTO/ Prakash SINGH (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actress Priyanka Chopra poses in a creation by designer Manish Malhotra on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2013 show in Mumbai on March 22, 2013. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actress Priyanka Chopra showcases a creation by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2013 in Mumbai on March 22, 2013. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 21: Indian Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 at Tulip Star Hotel, Juhu Tara Road on March 21, 2013 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Amlan Dutta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 18: Indian Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during the bubbly bash party for the upcoming movie âShootout At Wadalaâ at Escobar, Bandra on March 18, 2013 in Mumbai, India. The film directed by Sanjay Gupta is the prequel to 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala. The film is scheduled to release on 1st May 2013. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 29: Indian Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra during the launch of her album In My City in Mumbai on January 29, 2013. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - JANUARY 26: Priyanka Chopra at the 11th Max Stardust Awards 2013 in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the music launch ceremony for the upcoming Hindi film Deewana main Deewana in Mumbai on January 22, 2013. AFP PHOTO/ STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Indian Bollywood film actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Deepika Padukone pose at a special screening of Hindi film 'Race 2' directed by Abbas-Mustan in Mumbai on January 24, 2013. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - DECEMBER 16: Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra during the Big Star Entertainment Awards 2012 ceremony in Mumbai on December 16, 2012. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Priyanka Chopra at a press conference to promote her debut single number In My City in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - DECEMBER 08: Indian actress and singer Priyanka Chopra attends the closing ceremony at 12th International Marrakech Film Festival on December 8, 2012 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Didier Baverel/WireImage)

Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra poses as she attends the âPeopleâs Choice Awardsâ ceremony in Mumbai late October 27, 2012. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images)