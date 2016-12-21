ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are famously private about their children, but now the couple has finally revealed the name of their second baby: Ines.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the name on Wednesday. According to Nameberry, Ines (pronounced ee-NEZH) is the Portuguese version of Agnes and means “pure.”

It’s not surprising that the “Deadpool” star and his wife chose such an original name for their second child. After all, the two named their first daughter James.

“It's a family name, and I liked having a boy's name,” Lively revealed in 2015.



Ryan Reynold, Blake Lively and their daughters at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.

The baby name reveal comes just days after two-year-old James and three-month-old Ines made their first public appearance with their parents in Los Angeles last week. The entire family stepped out to support Reynolds, who was being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Explaining why he chose this moment to bring his kids out into the public eye, Reynolds told Extra: “This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan. I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

Now that we know the little one’s name, here’s hoping we see more of baby Ines and her big sister James in the near future.