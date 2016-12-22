Huffpost Canada Style ca
Best-Dressed Canadians Of 2016: The Canucks Who Slayed The Fashion World

The New York Times recently shared their picks of 2016's top fashion stories from around the world, and lo and behold, sitting at number five on fashion director and chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman's memorable moments list was Canada.

Yes, Canada.

"The hot new name in fashion was … Canada?" Friedman wrote. "In a year of electoral disappointments for fashion, as the industry aligned itself with losing candidates from Hillary Clinton to Matteo Renzi, there was one unexpected bright spot: Canada."

The article went on to praise two Canadians in particular: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Friedman said the duo "symbolize modernity and cool" and that the fashion world "fell under their thrall," especially when they made their triumphant state visit to Washington, which saw Grégoire Trudeau sporting designs from Canada's most talented designers.

justin trudeau

Sure, our prime minister is a very fashionable man (even Vogue agrees), but he wasn't the only Canadian style star of 2016. Our great nation is home to MANY chic individuals who made headlines around the world this year for their impeccable threads.

In the video above, we highlight just a few of Canada's best dressed of 2016!

  • <strong>Dylanium Knits</strong>

    So the fashion designer who knitted a dress out of toilet paper? His name is Dylan Uscher and he knits, often on giant needles. Want a giant scarf or toque? He's got it. His accessories have been so popular that he's collaborated with Greta Constantine, MAC cosmetics, and even knitted an Interac sign for their holiday campaign.

  • <strong>Lucian Matis</strong>

    Lucian Matis came to Canada's attention as the second runner up of the first season of Project Runway Canada. Since then, his work has ranged from fantastic (ruffles, frills, ribbons!) to a sleek, pared-down minimalism that always remains luxe.

  • <strong>Hilary MacMillan</strong>

    This womenswear designer is based in Toronto. She's pretty new, launching her label in 2012 with a collection of stylish, wearable clothes that cater to the modern woman with a hint of retro style.

  • <strong>David Dixon</strong>

    You may have seen his name inside shoes or associated with Barbie, but Dixon has been around for a long time designing elegant dresses worn by Holly Cole and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

  • <strong>Greta Constantine</strong>

    Want luxurious ready-to-wear women's clothing? Want a stunning jersey dress? Waiting an hour for their fashion show to start? Then you want Greta Constantine, the line designed by Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong. And don't worry guys, they have Ezra Constantine for you so you don't feel left out.

  • <strong>Evan Biddell</strong>

    He's often described as the bad boy of fashion, and he walked away with the top prize during the first season of Project Runway Canada. Biddell is guaranteed to send something glamorous down the runway that might remind you of the Studio 54 days.

  • <strong>Travis Taddeo</strong>

    Taddeo mixes silk, leather, fur and jersey in his work creating clothes that are trendy and ready-to-wear yet not your traditional everyday outfits. You might not wear some of his pieces to the office, but it'll look great when you go dancing that night.

  • <strong>Sid Neigum</strong>

    Neigum won the Toronto Fashion Incubator's 2012 new labels prize by sending sharp-shouldered blazers, leather jackets and chunky knits down the runway. He's based in New York but comes back to show his work at Mastercard World Fashion Week.

  • <strong>Sarah Stevenson</strong>

    You'll be seeing Stevenson's clothes in Targets across the country next year. This designer, who designs her own prints, makes clothing that will fit right in your closet. Now that we think about it, pair her print with a Hilary MacMillan skirt and you'll be perfect for work.

  • <strong>Klaxon Howl</strong>

    This is the label by Matt Robinson and he does menswear (See, gentlemen? we didn't forget about you!) His line offers an upmarket version of men's workwear so you can get vests, worksheets, and of course, shorts.

