Known for their cute basics and neutral colour palette, Mini Mioche is a go-to for conscious parents and their minis. The kids’ clothing company manufactures all of their certified organic cotton clothes right here in Canada so you can feel good while adding a dose of cool to your little one's closet this Boxing Day! Seasonal fashion and footwear will be up to 40% off in store and online starting December 26th. Shop now.

Big time sale alert! We've been loving Old Navy's kids' clothes and accessories lately, so we'll be the first in line to score up to 75% off the entire store on Decemeber 26th! Shop now.

Outfit your growing kid in a new pair of kicks at GEOX where they're taking an additional 25% off the lowest ticketed price (some exclusions apply) starting on Christmas Eve until January 10. In GEOX stores only. Shop now.

You're probably over buying toys right now, but the can't-miss prices coming up at Toys R Us for Boxing Day might convince you otherwise. Take advantage of these great deals now and be ready for all the birthday parties your kid's class can throw at you for the rest of the year: Up to 40% off select LEGO building sets Up to 30% off all remote control vehicles and robotics Up to 30% off select Barbie dolls and playsets 50% off Imaginarium 55-Piece Rail and Road Train Set and Table 40% to 50% off LeapFrog and VTech Software Up to $30 off select games and controllers Prices are in effect online after stores close on the 24th (6 p.m. EST), and in store starting on the 26th until December 31st! Shop now.

If your kid's winter outerwear has seen better days, head to Sears from December 26th to 28th to take advantage of their three-day Boxing Day sale, featuring kids' clearance outerwear starting at $17.99 and kids' winter boots for up to 70% off! Other highlights include clearance toys at 40% off and snow toys at 25% off. Shop now.

Stock up on sporty essentials for your little athlete at Sport Chek's Boxing Day sale. Both online and in store, you'll find great deals on select kids' Nike footwear and clothing (25% off the original price), as well as kids' winter jackets and snow pants (up to 40% off the original price). There will also be a variety of kids' door crashers for up to 60% off! Shop now.

Stock up on essentials for your kiddos at The Bay's annual Boxing Day sale, in stores and online. Kids' sleepwear is 50% off and undies and tights for kids and babies are buy more, save more until January 2nd! Shop now.

Head into H&M for $5 door crashers for the whole family, including kids and babies, starting on the 26th. Their winter sale, featuring select items up to 70% off, is ongoing. Can't make it into a store? Shop the same sales on their new Canadian e-commerce site and get free shipping on orders of $60 or more before tax. Shop now.

We love Canadian company Minimoc because not only are their soft-soled baby moccasins and shoes adorable, but, speaking from personal experience, they actually stay on your little one's feet! Snag a pair for 25% off during their Boxing Day sale, which is limited to the 26th, but enjoy free shipping in Canada on all orders over $89 (before tax) through December 31st! Shop now.

If it's gear for an impending bundle of joy you're hoping to snag a deal for, head to Amazon.ca where Diono car seats will be 15% off and Graco car seats will be up to 30% off. Medela's Pump In Style Breast Pump Backpack will also be $30 off the regular price! Shop now.