Ikea Agrees To Settlement Over Dressers That Killed 3 Children

 By The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN — Ikea, the leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, says "a tentative settlement'' has been reached in the case involving three families in the United States whose children died after Ikea chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said Thursday "it would be inappropriate to comment,'' adding the settlement was pending a U.S. court approval. She referred to its U.S. division for further questions.

ikea malm
Officials from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) watch as a 28-pound (13 kilo) dummy falls over and under IKEA's Malm model chest of drawers, during a live demonstration at the National Press Club in Washington, DC 28 June, 2016. (Photo: Carlos Hamann/AFP/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock & Dodig LLP that represented the families of killed toddlers had announced a $50 million settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from the MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some 8 million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the United States.

  • Of the world's ten biggest Ikea stores, 8 of them are in China to cater to the country's growing middle class. The stores are designed with extra room displays given the tendency for customers to make a visit an all-day affair. Store management does not discourage shoppers from sleeping on Ikea furniture, even marking them with signs inviting customers to try them out.

Conversations