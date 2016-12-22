Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer Ideas They'll Actually Like
Stocking stuffers may seem like a cheaper and easier gift giving option compared to piles of boxes under the Christmas tree, until you realize filling up a bag full of tiny yet delightful trinkets can be quite a challenging task.
By this point we hope you've filled the stocking most of the way, but if you're still struggling to get that overflowing look we've got you covered. In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 25 last-minute stocking stuffer ideas you can pick up at stores in your area.
From scented candles to snack mixes to cozy socks, these stocking stuffer suggestions are sure to please any recipient.
For the person who likes to host game nights. Price: $20 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
For anyone who likes hot chocolate. Price: $12 Get it at David's Tea
For the gym rat. Price: $11.50 Get it at Ardene.
For the person who loves the smell of fresh snow. Price: $22 Get it at Indigo.
For the amateur photographer. Price: $42 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
For anyone with cold feet. Price: $8 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
For the handy person in your life. Price: $43.50 Get it at Indigo.
Put a family photo inside and this is the perfect stocking stuffer for mom. Price: $9.99 Get it from Ikea.
For anyone who needs a good catchall. Price: $19.99 Get it from Ikea.
For the person that keeps saying they need to drink more water. Price: $21.95 Get it at Starbucks.
For your bestie who loves getting her nails done. Price: $45 Get it at Hudson's Bay.
For your trendy cousin. Price: $35 Get it at Aritzia.
For your patriotic papa. Price: $15 Get it from Hudson's Bay.
For your toffee loving aunt or uncle. Price: $5.95 Get it at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
For your younger sister. Price: $13 Get it at Sephora.
For the person who's always asking for hot sauce. Price: $10 Get it at Urban Outfitters.
For your trail mix loving cousin. Price: $5.49 Get it at your local grocery store.
For your older brother. Price: $8.88 Get it at Walmart.
For your mom. Price: $49.99 Get it at your local drug and beauty store.
For your best friend. Price: $68 Get it at Shopper's Drug Mart Beauty Boutique.
For anyone who loves a little bling. Price: $9.50 Get it at Ardene.
For the girl that likes lace. Price: $19.95 Get it at Aerie.
For anyone with cold hands. Price: $12 Get it at Aritzia.
For your older sister. Price: $13 Get it at Sephora.
For your jet setting friend. Price: $9.99 Get it at HomeSense.