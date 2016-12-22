Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer Ideas They'll Actually Like

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Stocking stuffers may seem like a cheaper and easier gift giving option compared to piles of boxes under the Christmas tree, until you realize filling up a bag full of tiny yet delightful trinkets can be quite a challenging task.

By this point we hope you've filled the stocking most of the way, but if you're still struggling to get that overflowing look we've got you covered. In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 25 last-minute stocking stuffer ideas you can pick up at stores in your area.

From scented candles to snack mixes to cozy socks, these stocking stuffer suggestions are sure to please any recipient.

Close
Last Minute Stocking Stuffers
of
  • 'Who's Most Likely To...' Game

    For the person who likes to host game nights. Price: $20 Get it at Urban Outfitters.

  • Hot Chocolate Ornament

    For anyone who likes hot chocolate. Price: $12 Get it at David's Tea

  • Glass Waterbottle

    For the gym rat. Price: $11.50 Get it at Ardene.

  • Snowflake Scented Candle

    For the person who loves the smell of fresh snow. Price: $22 Get it at Indigo.

  • 3-In-1 Smartphone Lens Kit

    For the amateur photographer. Price: $42 Get it at Urban Outfitters.

  • Crochet Cuff Slouchy Sock

    For anyone with cold feet. Price: $8 Get it at Urban Outfitters.

  • Multi Tool

    For the handy person in your life. Price: $43.50 Get it at Indigo.

  • Picture Frame

    Put a family photo inside and this is the perfect stocking stuffer for mom. Price: $9.99 Get it from Ikea.

  • Decorative Bowl

    For anyone who needs a good catchall. Price: $19.99 Get it from Ikea.

  • Gold Scale Water Cup

    For the person that keeps saying they need to drink more water. Price: $21.95 Get it at Starbucks.

  • Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

    For your bestie who loves getting her nails done. Price: $45 Get it at Hudson's Bay.

  • Emesa Hat

    For your trendy cousin. Price: $35 Get it at Aritzia.

  • Multistripe iPhone Case

    For your patriotic papa. Price: $15 Get it from Hudson's Bay.

  • Holiday English Toffee Mini Tote

    For your toffee loving aunt or uncle. Price: $5.95 Get it at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

  • Quick Fix Hair Ties

    For your younger sister. Price: $13 Get it at Sephora.

  • Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain

    For the person who's always asking for hot sauce. Price: $10 Get it at Urban Outfitters.

  • Prana Kilimanjaro Mix

    For your trail mix loving cousin. Price: $5.49 Get it at your local grocery store.

  • The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe DVD

    For your older brother. Price: $8.88 Get it at Walmart.

  • Amopé Pedi Perfect Nail Care System

    For your mom. Price: $49.99 Get it at your local drug and beauty store.

  • Naked Ultimate Basics

    For your best friend. Price: $68 Get it at Shopper's Drug Mart Beauty Boutique.

  • Embellished Knit Headband

    For anyone who loves a little bling. Price: $9.50 Get it at Ardene.

  • Hi-Neck Lace Bralette

    For the girl that likes lace. Price: $19.95 Get it at Aerie.

  • Fulton Mitten

    For anyone with cold hands. Price: $12 Get it at Aritzia.

  • Cover FX Radiant Skin Duo

    For your older sister. Price: $13 Get it at Sephora.

  • Passport Holder And Luggage Tag

    For your jet setting friend. Price: $9.99 Get it at HomeSense.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide
 

Conversations