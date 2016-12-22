ADVERTISEMENT

Stocking stuffers may seem like a cheaper and easier gift giving option compared to piles of boxes under the Christmas tree, until you realize filling up a bag full of tiny yet delightful trinkets can be quite a challenging task.

By this point we hope you've filled the stocking most of the way, but if you're still struggling to get that overflowing look we've got you covered. In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 25 last-minute stocking stuffer ideas you can pick up at stores in your area.

From scented candles to snack mixes to cozy socks, these stocking stuffer suggestions are sure to please any recipient.