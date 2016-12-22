ADVERTISEMENT

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — For a moment, Christmas appeared to come early to a neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L.

Police say they were called out to the Oxen Pond Road area to handle an animal complaint just before midnight Wednesday.

The speculation was that two reindeer had wandered into the residential area — days ahead of their anticipated arrival Christmas Eve.

But, when police showed up they determined the animals were mere moose.

Police and conservation officers helped escort them to a wooded area nearby.