ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon sells a host of different products, but you’d never expect its clothing section to include a set of toddler leggings covered in marijuana leaves.

While the site describes the pattern as “digital printed leaves,” one concerned grandmother knew better and complained to the company.

“I think that’s just very inappropriate for a three-year-old,” she said. “It’s not something they should be advertising.”

Unfortunately, the anonymous grandparent has not yet received a response from the company.

The marijuana leggings, which are aimed at girls aged three to eight, have also sparked controversy among other parents and anti-drug advocates.

“Why would you have that? You’re advertising that you’re showing acceptability to them,” said Diane Ramseyer, the executive director of Drug-Free Charlotte County.

Watch the video above to hear more.

On Twitter, the controversial leggings sparked debate among users as well. While many agreed that the “pot pants” were inappropriate, others reminded parents that the pants were just clothes and that they could choose not to buy them for their kids.

Stop normalizing pot! Sends kids wrong message. Marijuana Leggings for Toddlers Outrage Parents: https://t.co/Ejadr5SsyG — ellen snelling (@LNseven5) December 14, 2016

@abc15 Ya think heck yes this is very inappropriate especially for a kid. — Jenny Winder (@stringfellowha9) December 13, 2016

@abc15 uh... what ever happened to the ability to not buy them. 🤔 — ArizonaHiggins (@ArizonaHiggins) December 13, 2016