Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Toddler Marijuana Leggings Spark Controversy

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Amazon sells a host of different products, but you’d never expect its clothing section to include a set of toddler leggings covered in marijuana leaves.

While the site describes the pattern as “digital printed leaves,” one concerned grandmother knew better and complained to the company.

“I think that’s just very inappropriate for a three-year-old,” she said. “It’s not something they should be advertising.”

Unfortunately, the anonymous grandparent has not yet received a response from the company.

marijuana leggings

The marijuana leggings, which are aimed at girls aged three to eight, have also sparked controversy among other parents and anti-drug advocates.

“Why would you have that? You’re advertising that you’re showing acceptability to them,” said Diane Ramseyer, the executive director of Drug-Free Charlotte County.

Watch the video above to hear more.

On Twitter, the controversial leggings sparked debate among users as well. While many agreed that the “pot pants” were inappropriate, others reminded parents that the pants were just clothes and that they could choose not to buy them for their kids.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
15 Toddler Gifts That Will Last Way Past The Holidays
of
  • Hape Figure-8 Train Set

    Few toys have the ability to span your kid's entire childhood, but a train track is one of them. Start your "choo choo"-loving tot out with a basic figure-8 set like this wooden one by Hape, then add onto it as she grows and is capable of building more sophisticated track configurations! Get it here: Hape Figure 8 Train Set, $39.99 at learningtoys.ca

  • Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Rescue Set

    Odds are, if you've got a toddler, you've also got the Paw Patrol theme song down (we're speaking from experience, here). Bring their favourite show to life with this set that includes both Chase and Skye, their vehicles, and some bunnies in need of rescuing! Get it here: Paw Patrol Adventure Bay Rescue Set: Chase and Skye, $39.99 exclusively at toysrus.ca

  • My First Baby Annabell

    This soft-bodied doll is the perfect size for your pint-sized nurturer to cuddle. Your little mama or papa will love to feed her from her bottle that looks just like the one they drink from! Get it here: My First Baby Annabell, $24.99 at t.toysrus.ca

  • Wooden Tractor Toy

    We'll bet the farm that there isn't a two-year-old out there who doesn't love a good tractor toy and this compact wooden version is no exception. What makes it a real winner is that it can be played with in a number of ways! Your little one can carry the bales of hay on the flatbed or remove the rails and use them to build a pen for the pig, while the farmer loads the bales into the front scoop! Get it here: Wooden Tractor Toy, $16.99 at Winners

  • Nybakad Play Kitchen

    As avid role-players, no toddler's play room would be complete without a toy kitchen. They'll love to imitate mom and dad in this new, streamlined version from IKEA and you will love its affordable price tag and minimalist good looks. Get it here: Nybakad Play Kitchen, $29.99 at IKEA.com

  • Submarine Spray Station

    Your toddler will get a kick out of being able to control his own shower head with this fun tub toy by Yookido. Water is taken up by the floating sub and then it's up to your toddler to keep you dry! Hopefully he'll aim at the accompanying wall-mounted water station to trigger an entertaining chain reaction! Get it here: Submarine Spray Station, $34.95 at chapters.indigo.ca

  • Pixie Wooden Camera

    This sweet play camera provides a refreshing departure from the literal bells and whistles characteristic of other toys, and instead, relies on your child's imagination. They'll feel just like mom and dad when they turn the lens and release the shutter in an effort to get the perfect shot! Get it here: Pixie Wooden Camera, $52 at minimioche.com

  • Sago Mini Portable Playset

    Homegrown makers of popular children's apps, Sago Mini has brought their beloved characters to life in this convenient -- and cute-as-a-button -- house. The miniature playset folds in on itself, acting as a storage unit for everything inside, and its built-in handle makes it easy to take along to restaurants or on play dates. Get it here: Sago Mini Portable Playset: Jinja's House, $39.95 at chapters.indigo.ca

  • Tegu Magnetic Robo 8 Piece Block Set

    We love that these wooden building blocks are magnetic, meaning that the sky's the limit for your creative tot. The horse can be disassembled and reassembled into a spaceship -- or anything else your miniature master builder can dream up! Get it here: Tegu Magnetic Robo 8 Piece Block Set, $24.99 at learningtoys.ca

  • Fisher Price Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar

    Suitable for a toddler making the transition into preschool, this relevant toy helps kids learn how to problem solve through programming. By changing the sequence of its segments, children can direct the Code-A-Pillar to move forward, turn left and right, pause, and wiggle in whatever order they would like. Play becomes more sophisticated when they can program the Code-A-Pillar to reach specific targets in the room. Get it here: Fisher Price Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar, $69.95 at chapters.indigo.ca

  • Melissa & Doug Giant Zip-Up Turtle Ball Pit

    The appeal of a ball pit is obvious but if you've ever owned one, you know that those balls can't. Be. Contained. Enter this ingenious pit from Melissa & Doug. The plush turtle provides a soft place for your little one to rest against and when they're finished playing, simply zip the balls inside -- where they'll stay -- until next time! Get it here: Melissa & Doug Giant Zip-Up Turtle Ball Pit, $119 at mastermindtoys.com

  • Playskool Love2Learn Elmo

    This Elmo toy is just as much fun for parents as it is for kiddos. Love2Learn Elmo works with a simple app so that parents can customize the activities to their child's preferences and learning level. The real bonus however, is that parents can enlist Sesame Street's most lovable character to help little ones with their daily routine, having him remind them to clean up and use the potty in real time. If Elmo reminded us to pick up our toys, we'd listen! Get it here: 14. Playskool Love2Learn Elmo, $79.99, at t.toysrus.ca

  • My Friend Pikachu

    Perfect for tots whose older siblings have been taken over by the Pokémon craze, this plush Pikachu allows younger fans to get in on the fun. Little ones can push Pikachu's cuddly tummy to see its ears move, its cheeks light up, and to hear signature phrases from the show! Get it here: My Friend Pikachu, $49.95 at chapters.indigo.ca

  • WOW Toys Ronnie the Rocket

    This is one toy that won't have you desperately rummaging through your junk drawer looking for batteries (that you forgot to buy) on Christmas morning because it is kid-powered! One tug on the pull-cord motor will send the rocket into countdown mode; kids can feel Ronnie vibrate while the countdown races by the window and Major Tom spins in the cockpit! Get it here: WOW Toys Ronnie the Rocket, $41.99 on amazon.ca

  • Magformers My First 30 Piece Set

    Move over LEGO, there's a new building toy in town! (Just kidding -- we LOVE LEGO). But Magformers are a great building toy for small hands because the embedded magnets never reject, and always click together for a satisfying, frustration-free building experience. Get it here: Magformers My First 30 Piece Set, $59.99 at mastermindtoys.com

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations