Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Trudeau Pays Back Taxpayers About $38K For Personal Expenses

 |  By Dean Beeby, CBC News
Posted: Updated:
Print

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reimbursed taxpayers at least $38,000 for personal and family expenses during his first year in office, with extra childcare for his three kids topping the list.

CBC News has obtained financial records of more than two dozen reimbursements Trudeau made for food, internet service and caregivers since becoming prime minister on Nov. 4 last year, as well as his payments to National Defence and RCMP for personal and family use of government aircraft.

trudeau family
Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, are seen with their children. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/CP)

Fuzzy rules on what must be reimbursed have evolved over 30 years, as previous prime ministers voluntarily paid for food at 24 Sussex Drive or for holiday trips using government aircraft.

In February this year, rules for travel were finally codified and became retroactive to Trudeau's first day in office, which allow a rough reckoning of total reimbursement payments under the policy. Household-expense reimbursements can also be added, calculated based on actual repayments, estimates and projections.

'Special assistants'

The first year's estimated tally, based partly on documents obtained under the Access to Information Act, works out to at least $38,000, or just over 10 per cent of the prime minister's salary of $340,800.

The biggest single bill was reimbursement for overtime run up by taxpayer-funded "special assistants" — bureaucratic code word for nannies — who work a maximum of 37.5 hours a week on the public dime.

The Trudeau family had two such caregivers until June 30, when they terminated one and replaced the person with someone they now pay entirely out of pocket. All the overtime costs of the first person are reimbursed, as well as any overtime incurred by the second person up to June 30.

The total overtime amount reimbursed to the end of July 2016 was $13,404, according to records released by the Privy Council Office.

The prime minister also pays his own internet/cable bill, an average of $83 a month.

trudeau nanny
Marylou Trayvilla, far left, will no longer be working for the Trudeaus after July 1. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Estimated food costs for three adults (two parents and one caregiver) and three kids are about $1,100 month, based entirely on Statistics Canada averages rather than actual grocery bills — a method previous prime ministers have used. Trudeau pays that calculated amount on a monthly basis, the records show.

Trudeau has paid National Defence more than $9,000 for personal and family travel on the military Challenger jets, nine such trips so far that included holiday destinations in St. Kitts Nevis and Tofino, B.C. The prime minister also reimbursed the RCMP for use of their aircraft to fly to Fogo Island, N.L., last March, at $556.20.

The only other significant travel reimbursement was $425 for a separate hotel room for his kids when the family attended Quebec City's Winter Carnival festival.

The tradition of reimbursing taxpayers for the prime minister's family-food costs dates back to Brian Mulroney, starting in 1985. Stephen Harper reimbursed the economy-fare equivalent when using military aircraft for personal and family trips, and Conservative party trips.

For security reasons, prime ministers are forbidden from using commercial airlines to travel, whether on business or for private reasons.

Olivier Duchesneau, the prime minister's spokesman, said most of the reimbursements were paid from the prime minister's own pocket, the exceptions being travel to any event sponsored by the Liberal Party of Canada, such as a byelection rally.

"As per longstanding government policy and for security reasons, the prime minister must travel on government aircraft, whether he is on official or personal business," he said in an email.

Residence is free

"As was the case with previous prime ministers, when travelling for personal reasons, Mr. Trudeau, his family, and any guests travelling with him reimburse an equivalent economy airfare."

Trudeau and his family currently live in Rideau Cottage, a residence on the estate of the Governor General, while the crumbling official residence at 24 Sussex Drive is assessed for potential renovations and upgrades.

Almost all of Canada's prime ministers since 1951 have lived rent-free at 24 Sussex, and like his predecessors, Trudeau doesn't reimburse the government for official-residence costs.

The public also pays the salaries of seven household staff who serve in the prime minister's residence, including a chef and his assistant, a house manager, an executive co-ordinator as well as the remaining nanny.

Their salaries are made public only in ranges. As of April 1 this year, the total salary cost for the seven — some of whom served during Harper's time, and earlier — is between $358,000 and $406,000. The highest paid is Roger Charbonneau, the house manager who has served since at least 2000, at a maximum of $91,328.

The prime minister is the owner of a Montreal-based blind trust, worth some $1.2 million in 2013, and which provides him with dividends that top up his income. His wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has also declared a registered savings plan, which holds publicly traded securities with National Bank Financial. The value has not been disclosed publicly.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
PM Trudeau Posing For Selfies
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

  • Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

  • After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

  • At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

  • With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

  • After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

  • With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

  • With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

  • At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

  • UP NEXT: Three Amigos Summit 2016

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

  • U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

  • Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • People protest against a visit by Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations