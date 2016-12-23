Huffpost Canada ca
In Memoriam: Notable Canadians We Lost In 2016

Canada said goodbye to many notable Canadians this year — figures in politics, business and the arts who left their mark on many of us.

We fired up the playlists to honour singer songwriter Leonard Cohen who passed away in November.

And looked a little longer at the works of artists Daphne Odjig and Annie Pootoogook who both died this year.

Politics is a divisive field but class and respect stood above all with the passing of politicians including MP Mauril Belanger and former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

The summer saw Canada say goodbye to "Mr. Hockey." Gordie Howe leaves us remembering a stellar NHL career and even bigger sports legacy.

Take a look back at the notable Canadians we said farewell to this year.

Conversations