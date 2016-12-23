Huffpost Canada Living ca
Carrie Fisher In Stable Condition After Heart Attack: Brother

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack Friday afternoon.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" but is still in hospital.

carrie fisher
Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book 'The Princess Diarist' in California in November. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty)

The 60-year-old was flying from London to Los Angeles when the heart attack occurred, the LA Times reported. She was rushed to a local hospital in full cardiac arrest after her flight landed at the destination, NBC confirmed with law enforcement.

According to TMZ, the incident took place about 15 minutes prior to landing, and a medic aboard the flight performed CPR on Fisher. She was unresponsive when the flight landed.

A United Airlines statement confirmed the flight was met with paramedics when it arrived, but did not identify Fisher as the passenger in need of medical care.

Passengers on the flight tweeted about the experience.

While Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" trilogy, she is also a best-selling author and mental health advocate.

With files from The Associated Press

Carrie Fisher: Through The Years
of
  • Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

  • Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

  • Carrie Fisher Signs Copies Of Her New Book

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book 'The Princess Diarist' at Waterstones, Piccadilly, on December 11, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • Carrie Fisher Book Signing For

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Actress Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book 'The Princess Diarist' at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on November 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

  • Carrie Fisher Book Signing For

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Actress Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book 'The Princess Diarist' at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on November 28, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

  • Star Wars Celebration 2016

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

  • Star Wars Celebration 2016

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Carrie Fisher and dog Gary on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Carrie Fisher attends the European premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    American actress Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner. (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

    American actors Billy Dee Williams, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back directed by Irvin Kershner. (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • Fisher & Mayhew In 'Classic Creatures: Return Of The Jedi'

    Promotional portrait of American actress Carrie Fisher as she sits on the lap of British actor Peter Mayhew, in costume as Chewbacca, on the set of 'Classic Creatures: Return of the Jedi' (directed by Robert Guenette), a documentary about the second film in the Star Wars saga that focuses on variety of unusual beings that populate the film's world; the program was originally broadcast on November 21, 1983. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Hulton Archive)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

    American actress Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

    American actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

    American actors Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

    American actors Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi directed by Welsh Richard Marquand. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

    American actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

    American actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • On the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

    British actors Peter Cushing, David Prowse and American Actress Carrie Fisher with director, screenwriter and producer George Lucas on the set of his movie Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

