Carrie Fisher In Stable Condition After Heart Attack: Brother

"Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a heart attack Friday afternoon.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" but is still in hospital.



Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book 'The Princess Diarist' in California in November. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty)

The 60-year-old was flying from London to Los Angeles when the heart attack occurred, the LA Times reported. She was rushed to a local hospital in full cardiac arrest after her flight landed at the destination, NBC confirmed with law enforcement.

According to TMZ, the incident took place about 15 minutes prior to landing, and a medic aboard the flight performed CPR on Fisher. She was unresponsive when the flight landed.

A United Airlines statement confirmed the flight was met with paramedics when it arrived, but did not identify Fisher as the passenger in need of medical care.

Passengers on the flight tweeted about the experience.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

While Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" trilogy, she is also a best-selling author and mental health advocate.

With files from The Associated Press