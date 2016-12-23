The Biggest Celebrity Divorces Of 2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Breakups are painful for pretty much everyone — even when your favourite celebrity duo calls it quits.

From Hollywood's golden stars to music power couples to the twosome responsible for pretty much the entire "Underworld" series, we look at 24 couples who got divorced in 2016.

While we only included married couples on our list, some of the most shocking splits of the year were between engaged couples like Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, James Packer and Mariah Carey, and Ryan Phillippe and Paulina Slagter.

Not to mention those who broke up after what seemed like forever including Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth.

2016 also had its fair share of high profile dating splits. Who could forget the drama that was Calvin Harris-Taylor Swift-Tom Hiddleston?

Which celebrity breakup broke your heart? Let us know in the comments below.