The Biggest Celebrity Divorces Of 2016

Breakups are painful for pretty much everyone — even when your favourite celebrity duo calls it quits.
From Hollywood's golden stars to music power couples to the twosome responsible for pretty much the entire "Underworld" series, we look at 24 couples who got divorced in 2016.
While we only included married couples on our list, some of the most shocking splits of the year were between engaged couples like Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, James Packer and Mariah Carey, and Ryan Phillippe and Paulina Slagter.
Not to mention those who broke up after what seemed like forever including Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts, and Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth.
2016 also had its fair share of high profile dating splits. Who could forget the drama that was Calvin Harris-Taylor Swift-Tom Hiddleston?
Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
John Shearer via Getty Images
Heard filled for divorce in May days after Depp's mother passed away. The actress also filed for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming he was “verbally and physically abusive” throughout their marriage.
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Once Hollywood's golden couple, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September asking for sole physical custody of their six children. At the time of the divorce filing, Pitt was under investigation for a child welfare incident that took place on the couple's private jet.
Tobey Maguire And Jennifer Meyer
David Livingston via Getty Images
After nine years of marriage and two kids, Maguire and Meyer split in October.
Drew Barrymore And Will Kopelman
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Barrymore and Kopelman confirmed their plans to split in April after four years of marrige and the birth of their two daughters. Barrymore later opened up about her divorce calling it "shameful and a failure" on the Netflix talk show "Chelsea".
Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
After two years of "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow and Martin officially divorced in May.
After almost three years of marriage, the "General Hospital" stars filed for divorce in April. They have one daughter together.
Anne-Marie Duff And James McAvoy
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
Nine years after marriage, McAvoy and Duff filed for divorce in May. They have one son together.
Frances Bean Cobain And Isaiah Silva
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
After secretly getting married in 2014, the late Kurt Cobain's daughter filed for divorce from husband and fellow musician Isaiah Silva in March. The former couple is currently in a legal dispute over a valuable guitar Cobain gifted Silva on their wedding day.
Emily Ward And Patrick Carney
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
After three years of marriage, The Black Keys drummer split from his wife in January.
Kevin McKidd And Jane McKidd
John M. Heller via Getty Images
After 17 years of marriage, The McKidds are no longer a couple. Jane filed for divorce in July and the former couple jointly stated their intentions to co-parent their son and daughter.
Marc Anthony aAd Shannon De Lima
John Parra via Getty Images
After two years of marriage the singer and model called it quits in November but neither has signed divorce papers. Anthony's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez also experienced a break up in August from boyfriend Casper Smart whom she began dating in 2012.