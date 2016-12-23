ADVERTISEMENT

It's the holiday season! And we all know what that means: parties.

Yes, with family gatherings and New Year's Eve straight ahead, it's time for you to not only throw your glitzy #OOTD together, but to plan out your makeup look, too. And this time of year is the perfect opportunity to rock a bold lip.

In the video above, lifestyle blogger, Maria-Teresa Andreacchi of Fashion. Food. Flair., proves rocking the hottest beauty trend of the holiday season is easy.

From picking the perfect lip shade for your skin tone, to finding the right outfit to match your vampy look, Maria-Teresa shares her pro-tips to pulling off the dark lip in the most effortless way possible.

And remember, beauty gurus: don't forget to line your lips!

Watch the video above to learn more about rocking a bold lip this holiday season.

