The word Canada comes from the Iroquois word kanata meaning village, settlement or land.

There are currently over 60 First Nations languages in Canada grouped into 12 distinct language families, according to Statistics Canada.

Before European Settlers came to Canada, it was not uncommon for Aboriginal women to hold equal power to men, and even had to ability to take the power away from the chief, reports UBC. Women’s suffrage in Canada was not granted until 1918.

The North American headdress was earned, each feather representing an act of bravery.

There are over 600 different tribes in Canada each with their own culture and belief system.

The High King of France commissioned Giovanni da Verrazzano to reach Asia by sailing around North America in 1523. He described the coastline as densely populated and full of bonfire smoke, saying it could be smelt from hundreds of miles away at sea. Some academics place the American Aboriginal population at 50 million while some argue it to have been 100 million. Today’s First Nations population of Canada falls around 1.4 million.

During the early days of colonization, Britain saw Aboriginal people as essential to protecting their colonies and considered them powerful allies who helped battle the French during the Seven Year War and fought off American invasion during the War of 1812.

First Nations people played a major role during the fur trade between the 17th and 19th centuries, which attracted merchants from around the world.

Archaeology tells us that aboriginal people have lived in the Maritimes provinces of Canada for at least 11,000 years.

After the decline of the fur trade and the end of the War of 1812, more settlers came to Canada, creating a large enough population to protect their own borders. First Nations were seen as impeding on economic development and were sent to live on isolated reserves, while more land was set aside to accommodate new settlers.

Aboriginal people have the youngest demographic in Canada, with a median age of 28, while the median age for non-aboriginal Canadians is 41.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper's wife Laureen dances with Vinay Virmani as they attend a campaign event in Brampton, Ontario on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a funny face with a young child during a campaign stop at a restaurant, Oct. 14, 2015 in Welland, Ont.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair and his wife, Catherine help their grandson, Raphael, onto a giant pumpkin while visiting a farm, Oct. 14, 2015 in L'Assomption, Quebec.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper is photographed by a supporter as he attends a campaign event at the J.P. Bowman tool and die company in Brantford, Ont., Oct. 14, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau dusts sugar on a tray of cookies as local candidates Robert Planche, left, and Chris Biddle look on during a stop at a pastry shop, Oct. 14, 2015 in St. Catharines, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper touches money laid out on a table to illustrate claimed losses to Canadian taxpayers as he addresses supporters at a campaign event in London, Ont., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau shares a laugh with "Onkel Hans," the mascot, during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, October 13, 2015.

Freed Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy speaks to reporters as NDP Leader Tom Mulcair looks on after their meeting, Tuesday, October 13, 2015 in Toronto.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau delivers a plate of hamburgers he has just prepared during a campaign event at a bar Tuesday, October 13, 2015 in Toronto.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair greets supporters at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday, October 13, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper looks on as Nicole Ropp throws money on the counter as they illustrate how liberal tax hikes will affect Canadians during a Harper campaign event at an apple farm in Waterloo, Ont., Monday, Oct. 12, 2015.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair carves up a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, October 11, 2015 in Courtenay, B.C.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau picks pumpkins with his son Hadrien, Monday, October 12, 2015 in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper along with wife Laureen, son Ben and daughter Rachel wave as they board their campaign plane in preparation to leave Ottawa, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair poses for a photo as he arrives at a rally in Saskatoon on Monday, October 12, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau throws his son Hadrien in the air along the shores of Frobisher Bay Saturday, October 10, 2015 in Iqaluit.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau holds his son Hadrien as he and his wife Sophie step off the plane Friday, October 9, 2015 in Yellowknike.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair boards the bus with his grandson, Raphael, Friday, October 9, 2015 in Montreal.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper holds a copy of his party's platform during a campaign stop in Richmond, B.C. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a campaign event at a grocery store Friday, October 9, 2015 in Toronto.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair speaks to supporters as he arrives at a town hall meeting Friday, October 9, 2015 in Montreal.

Members of the RCMP grab a protester during a campaign event by Conservative leader Stephen Harper in Surrey, B.C. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.

Members of the RCMP protect Conservative leader Stephen Harper as he is rushed by a protester during a campaign event in Surrey, B.C. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau cradles a sleeping baby into his arms during a rally Wednesday, October 7, 2015 in Sussex, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/

NDP leader Tom Mulcair poses for a photo with a Quebec Nordiques hockey fan after a town hall meeting Thursday, October 8, 2015 in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper, left, talks with mothers and their children after speaking during a campaign stop in Saskatoon, Sask, on Wednesday, October 7, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reacts after nailing in a wall frame during a campaign event at a trade school Thursday, October 8, 2015 in Vaughan, Ont.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper, centre, speaks seniors at a seniors residence during a campaign stop in Saskatoon, Sask., Oct. 6, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau brings a basket of donations to a goodwill community store, Oct. 7, 2015 in London, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau boards the plane as he departs on way to Fredericton, Oct. 7, 2015 in London, Ont.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to the Assembly of First Nations in Enoch, Alta., on Oct. 7, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair takes a selfie with a supporter while campaigning, Oct. 6, 2015 in Surrey, B.C.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair poses for photos with supporters while campaigning, Oct. 6, 2015 in Surrey, B.C.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, holding his son Hadrien, makes his way through a crowd of supporters during a rally Oct. 4, 2015 in Brampton, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, holding his son Hadrien, with his wife Sophie and two children Xavier, left, and Ella-Grace wave to a crowd of supporters during a rally Oct. 4, 2015 in Brampton, Ont.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau addresses supporters during a rally Oct. 4, 2015 in Brampton, Ont.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair speaks to supporters at a nighttime outdoor rally Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Essex, Ont.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair autographs posters after a nighttime outdoor rally Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Essex, Ont.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair looks at a cow during a visit to a dairy farm Saturday, October 3, 2015 in Upton, Que.

People protest as Conservative leader Stephen Harper arrives at a rally during a campaign stop in Bay Robert's, N.L., on Saturday, October 3, 2015.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, and her daughter Victoria Cate May Burton react during a campaign rally in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday October 3, 2015.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair speaks to supporters at a rally Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Waterloo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/

Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe, left to right, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, journalist Pierre Bruneau, Conservative leader Stephen Harper and NDP leader Tom Mulcair poses for photos before the start of a French-language debate broadcast by Quebec's TVA network in Montreal on Oct. 2, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, second from right, looks out over the Montreal skyline from the Mount Royal Park Observatory with local candidates, left to right, Marc Miller, Rachel Bendayan and Marwah Rizgy on Oct. 2, 2015.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien listens during a news conference with local Liberal Party candidates in Vancouver, B.C., on October 1, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair kisses his wife, Catherine Pinhas, before he addresses supporters during a campaign stop in Montreal on Oct. 1, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau signs a copy of his book for a supporter during a campaign stop at a forklift dealership in Montreal on Oct. 1, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper reacts to the crowed at a rally during a campaign stop in Quebec City on Wednesday, September 30, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, accompanied by a group of supporters, fields questions during a campaign stop in Apex, near Iqaluit, Nunavut on Sept. 30, 2015.

Federal finance minister and Conservative candidate Joe Oliver speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau signs the cast of Olivier Moreira, 6, who broke his arm doing cartwheels Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015 in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper looks on beside a Chinese dragon costume during a campaign stop in Richmond Hill, Ont.on Sept. 29, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair drives an ATV at the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park during a campaign stop in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper makes his own pizza during a campaign stop at a bakery in Vaughan Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper and New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper and New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper and New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair grip hands on stage at the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, on Sept. 28, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair take part in the Munk Debate on foreign affairs, in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau shows off a loaf of fresh bread just removed from an oven during a campaign stop at a general store Sept. 28, 2015 in Toronto.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and his wife Catherine interact with children during a campaign stop at the Toronto Botanical Gardens in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper greets supporters at a restaurant while campaigning in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters during a campaign stop at a general store Monday, Sept. 28, 2015 in Toronto.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair waves to supporters, reflected in his vehicle window, during a campaign stop in Quebec City on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau holds up a maple leaf shape cut out of a sheet of metal prior to speaking at a campaign stop in Brampton, Friday Sept. 25, 2015.

Quebec Lieutenant Denis Lebel, left, and Laureen Harper laugh as Conservative Leader Stephen Harper sings a few bars of "Try to Remember," by Tom Jones, at a restaurant while campaigning in Riviere-du-Loup, Que., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau disembarks from the campaign plane in Ottawa on Sept. 25, 2015.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper, New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau shake hands before the start of the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Sept. 24, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper, lef, exchanges words with NDP leader Tom Mulcair during the french language leaders debate, Sept. 24, 2015 in Montreal.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe, left, and Conservative Leader Stephen Harper take part in the French-language debate, Sept. 24, 2015 in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper, left, NDP leader Tom Mulcair listen to Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during the French-language debate Thursday, September 24, 2015 in Montreal.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and wife, Sophie Gregoire arrive at the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Thursday, September 24, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and wife, Catherine Pinhas arrive at the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Thursday, September 24, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and wife, Laureen, arrive at the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Thursday, September 24, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrives for the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015.

A Liberal Party supporter smokes a cannabis cigarette amongst other supporters outside the French-language leaders' debate in Montreal on Thursday, September 24, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire help their son Hadrien walk across a bridge at a playground in Montreal, Thursday September 24, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair raises a glass as he visits Upstreet Craft Brewing during a campaign stop in Charlottetown on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/

Former leader Stephane Dion looks on as Liberal leader Justin Trudeau embraces his wife Sophie Gregoire following a campaign speech in Montreal, Tuesday September 22, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair waves to the crowd on the upper levels of the atrium as he addresses a student audience during a campaign stop at the University of Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015.

Smoke and steam surround the media contingent of the Conservative Party's campaign convoy following a radiator hose mishap on the road, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau waves to supporters as he takes the stage during a campaign stop in Orleans, Ont., on Monday, September 21, 2015.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper tries out some blue paint during a campaign stop at a hardware store in St. Jacobs, ON. Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau walks across the tarmac to the party's campaign plane in Enfield, N.S., on Sunday Sept. 20, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair shares a laugh with fisherman George Chafe, second from right, as MP Jack Harris, left, looks on as they fish near Petty Harbour, N.L., during a campaign stop on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The large cod had been caught earlier in the day.

Laureen Harper displays a ribbon she received for participating in the Terry Fox Run during a photo opportunity with local Conservative candidates in Port Moody, B.C., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper waves to supporters at a campaign rally, Sunday, September 20, 2015 in Windsor, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper shakes hands with Wayne Gretzky during a campaign event in Toronto on Sept. 18, 2015.

Former Conservative MPJames Moore, left, speaks as Laureen Harper listens during a photo opportunity on the training route Terry Fox used while preparing for his cross-country run, in Port Moody, B.C., on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015.

Children look on as Conservative Leader Stephen Harper shakes hands with Wayne Gretzky before playing a table top hockey game during a campaign event in Toronto on Sept. 18, 2015. Mark Sokolski acts as the ref.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and wife Catherine Pinhas leave after making a campaign stop at the Regina Senior Citizens Centre in Regina, Sask., on Sept. 18, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair gestures during The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary on Sept. 17, 2015.

Harper, Trudeau, and Mulcair before The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary, on Sept, 17, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaks during The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary on Sept, 17, 2015.

The three party leaders during The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary on Sept, 17, 2015.

Moderator David Walmsley, far right, and the three party leaders during The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary, on Sept, 17, 2015.

Trudeau during The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary, on Sept, 17, 2015.

Harper, Trudeau, and Mulcair before The Globe and Mail-hosted leaders' debate in Calgary on Sept, 17, 2015.

"Just arrived with Laureen at The Globe and Mail Leaders’ Debate on the Economy." Conservative Leader Stephen Harper waves to the crowd in Calgary on Sept. 17, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau paddles a canoe down the Bow River in Calgary on Sept, 17, 2015.

Lac St-Jean Tory candidate Denis Lebel, right, calls on the NDP to refund taxpayers for money he claims was not deserved, at a news conference, Sept. 17, 2015 in Quebec City. Louis-Saint-Laurent candidate Gerard Deltell, left, looks on.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair meets with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi at city hall in Calgary on Sept. 16, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi at city hall in Calgary on Sept, 16, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper smiles as he looks out the window of his bus Sept. 15, 2015 in Abbotsford, BC.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May gives a thumbs up to passing by cars with supporters in Guelph on Sept. 15, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau gives the thumbs up from the pilot's window of his campaign plane in Mississauga, Ont., prior to flying to Calgary, Sept, 15, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper takes a shot during a campaign stop at a company that makes hockey rink boards in Port Moody, B.C. on Sept.15, 2015. Cascadia Sports Systems owner Murdo Paterson (right) looks on.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair makes a campaign stop at the Sik-Ooh-Kotok Friendship Centre in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair makes a campaign stop at the Sik-Ooh-Kotok Friendship Centre in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper talks to a supporter at a campaign stop in North Vancouver, Sept.15, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper takes a selfie with a supporter at a campiagn stop in North Vancouver, Sept.15, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau tours a pipe fitting training facility during a campaign stop in Waterloo, Ont., Sept. 15, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau addresses the crowd as he tours a pipe fitting training facility during a campaign stop in Waterloo, Ont., Sept. 15, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau juggles bocce balls during campaign stop in Fred Hamilton Park in Toronto, Monday, Sept, 14, 2015.

"Thank you, Vancouver. Together we can chart a new and better course for Canada" - Tom Mulcair on Twitter.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and former prime minister Jean Chretien arrive at the Liberal campaign plane in Montreal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaks to supporters, Sunday, September 13, 2015 in Stittsville, Ont.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and wife Catherine Pinhas board the campaign plane in Ottawa on Sept.12, 2015, en route to Vancouver, B.C.

A fundraising video featuring Mike Duffy is shown on a screen as Liberal candidates Adam Vaughan and Greg Fergus speak to reporters during a press conference in Ottawa on Sept. 12, 2015.

Justin Trudeau tours Inventys Thermal Technologies Inc. during an election campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C. on Sept. 11, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau climbs the famous Grouse Grind during an election campaign stop in North Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 11, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau does a boxing workout with trainer Kevin Reynoles in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 10, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau does a boxing workout with trainer Kevin Reynoles in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 10, 2015.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair and wife Catherine Pinhas makes their way to city hall in downtown Edmonton on Sept. 11, 2015.

NDP leader Tom Mulcair makes his way to deliver a speech at a rally in Edmonton, Alberta on Sept. 10, 2015

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair talks to policy advisor Jordan Leichnitz, left, and Deputy Chief of Staff Chantale Turgeon while flying on the campaign plane from Winnipeg, Man., to Edmonton on Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen wave as they arrive in Saint John, N.B. on Sept. 10, 2015..

Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at the refinery in Saint John, N.B., Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper is given a hug by a supporter as he boards the campaign plane in Charlottetown on Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper pulls a lobster out of a trap in the waters off Borden-Carelton, P.E.I., on Sept. 10, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair shakes hands with a student during a campaign stop at The Operating Engineers Training Institute in Winnipeg, Man., on Sept. 10, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to the press and attendees during a campaign stop at The Operating Engineers Training Institute in Winnipeg, Man., on Sept. 10, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to attendees during a campaign stop at The Operating Engineers Training Institute in Winnipeg, Man., on Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaks with fisherman Randy Ahearn following a photo opportunity in the waters off Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., near the Confederation Bridge, on Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper walks past a pile of potatoes as he leaves a campaign stop in New Annan, P.E.I., on Sept. 10, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper takes a shot on goalie Myles Atwood, special assistant to the Prime Minister, as they play road hockey on the tarmac at the airport in Kitchener, Ont., Sept. 9, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau attends a rally in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, right, is greeted by Edmonton Mayor Don Iverson at city hall in Edmonton on Sept. 9, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives to meet Edmonton Mayor Don Iverson at city hall in Edmonton, Sept. 9, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gives the thumbs up as he boards his campaign plane in Toronto, Sept. 9, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau boards his campaign plane in Toronto, Sept.9, 2015.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes an announcement in Toronto on Sept. 9, 2015.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, centre, is flanked by local candidates while speaking during a campaign event in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept.9.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair and wife Catherine Pinhas walk past engine torque converters as they make a campaign stop at an auto parts manufacturing plant in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Sept. 9, 2015.

NDP leader Thomas Mulcair holds a rally downtown Toronto, Ontario on Sept. 8, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair boards his campaign plane in Montreal on Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in St.Catherines, Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in St.Catherines, Ontario on Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen, enjoy a break on the campaign bus on Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper signs the wall at Facebook during a campaign stop in Toronto, Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen enter the room during a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 8, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper eats a piece of bread as he and wife Laureen take part in a traditional Polish bread and salt ceremony during a campaign stop in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair and wife Catherine Pinhas leave after making a campaign stop in Montreal on Sept. 8, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair makes a campaign stop in Montreal on Sept. 8, 2015.

People of all ages find ways to stay entertained at a Unifor rally as NDP Leader Tom Mulcair greets union members before attending the Labour Day Parade in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau addresses a group during an event in Bouctouche, N.B., Sept. 8, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, right, walks with candidate Dominic LeBlanc to an event in Bouctouche, N.B., Sept. 8, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau balances his 18-month-old son, Hadrian, as he waits for the Toronto Blue Jays batting practice on Sept. 4, 2015, in Toronto.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau offers up a beer to a patron as he pours pints at a pub Sept. 4, 2015, in Toronto.

ADR TV President Vincent Geracitano, left, looks on as Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe speaks to the media at the offices of the televison channel that searches for missing people during a federal election campaign stop in Montreal on Sept. 4.

Laureen Harper helps husband, Conservative Leader Stephen Harper, out of his personal flotation device as they dock following a boat ride on Schwatka Lake near Whitehorse, Y.T., on Sept. 4, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair, right, alongside NDP candidate for the riding of Brossard-Saint Lambert, Hoang Mai, shucks corn during a federal election campaign stop at a seniors residence in Brossard, Que., on Sept. 4, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper takes a sip of a pint of Yukon Gold beer that he poured himself during a visit to a local brewery in Whitehorse, Y.T., on Sept. 3, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper pours a pint of beer from a Yukon brewery after arriving in Whitehorse, Y.T., on Sept. 3, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair speaks to reporters during a federal election campaign stop at a seniors residence in Brossard, Que., on Sept. 4, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau steps off a bus arriving at a campaign event at the VIVA Bus Terminal Sept. 4, 2015 in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, right, addresses employees and supporters during a campaign event at the VIVA Bus Terminal, Sept. 4, 2015 in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca, rides a bus to a campaign event at the VIVA Bus Terminal Sept. 4, 2015 in Richmond Hill, Ont.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair, right, alongside NDP candidate for the riding of Brossard-Saint Lambert, Hoang Mai, shucks corn during a federal election campaign stop at a seniors residence in Brossard, Que., on Sept. 4, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair, right, waves to supporters as he arrives for his official nomination meeting and campaign stop at the Rialto Theatre in his home riding of Outremont, in Montreal, on Sept. 3, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets local candidates following a news conference, Sept. 3, 2015 in Brossard, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau plays with a young child while in his mother's arms during a rally, Sept. 2, 2015 in Quebec City.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau marches up the stairs of Quebec City Hall to meet with Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume, Sept. 2, 2015 in Quebec City.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair makes a campaign stop at a cafe in Toronto on Sept. 3, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair reads from a prompter as he continues his campaigning at a cafe in Toronto on Sept. 3, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plays street hockey during a federal election campaign stop in Kamloops, B.C., on Sept. 2, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper looks towards the media as his wife takes a photo of the cameras on hand for a photo op in North Bay, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen wave as they board the campaign plane following a stop in North Bay, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015.

A guest takes a photo of Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaking during a campaign stop in North Bay, Ont., Sept. 2, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaks with Joe Guido, President of Premier Mining Products as he is shown drill bits during a campaign stop in North Bay, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair makes his way past a supporter holding a dog during a federal election campaign stop in Vernon, B.C., Sept. 1, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair tastes wine during a federal election campaign stop at Summerhill Winery in Kelowna, B.C., Sept.1, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets patrons during a campaign stop at a coffee shop, Sept. 1, 2015 in Gatineau, Que.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau takes a photograph with a supporter during a campaign stop at a coffee shop, Sept. 1, 2015 in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks during a campaign stop at a steel manufacturer in Burlington, Ont., on Sept.1, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper examines a roll of steel wiring during a campaign stop at a steel manufacturer in Burlington, Ont., on Sept. 1, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper serves coffee to Conservative supporters as he stops at a Tim Hortons in Gananoque, Ont., on Aug. 31, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper serves coffee to Conservative supporters as he stops at a Tim Hortons in Gananoque, Ont., on Aug. 31, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper serves walks behind the counter to serve coffee to supporters as he stops at a Tim Hortons in Gananoque, Ont., on Aug. 31, 2015.

Thomas Mulcair speaks to supporters during a rally in Halifax on Aug. 30, 2015.

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, right, makes kotthu roti at Tamil Fest during a campaign stop in Toronto on Aug. 29, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper addresses guests at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at's Jalsa Salana Canada annual convention in Toronto on Aug. 28, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau shares a laugh with former prime minister Paul Martin as he works with a plasma torch as they tour a manufacture Aug. 28, 2015 in Montreal.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Green candidate Jo-Ann Roberts, listen during a Q & A about the future of the health care system in Canada during a town hall meeting at the Oak Bay United Church in Victoria, B.C., on Aug. 27, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has his photo taken with supporters as he attends a gala in Toronto on Aug. 27.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair embraces a young supporter during a campaign stop in Brantford, Ont., on Aug. 27, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau talks with one of two demonstrators on stage that interrupted his speech during a rally Aug. 28, 2015 in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper makes a campaign stop at Algoma Orchards in Clarington, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau operates a crane while touring a crane operator training facility Aug. 27, 2015 in Oakville, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper makes a campaign stop at Algoma Orchards in Clarington, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and his wife Catherine discuss the next event as they depart London, Ont., on the campaign bus on Aug. 26, 2015.

Former prime minister Paul Martin introduces Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 in Brampton, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper poses for a picture with the staff of Baguette & Chocolat cafe as he makes an impromptu campaign stop in Quebec City on Aug. 25, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper, wife Laureen Harper, left, and son Ben Harper, right, walk past shops as they make an impromptu campaign stop in Quebec City on Aug. 25, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper shakes hands with members of the public as he makes an impromptu campaign stop in Quebec City, Quebec on Aug, 25, 2015.

A protester, middle, yells and waves a sign as he is pulled from a rally after disrupting Conservative Leader Stephen Harper's campaign stop in Montreal on Aug. 25, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair looks through a tree trunk with Adam Bienenstock, left, at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds in Dundas, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2015.

Protesters rally outside a rally as Conservative Leader Stephen Harper makes a campaign stop in Montreal on Aug. 25, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is seen through a frosted glass window representing the Canadian Parliament as he heads for a rally Aug. 24, 2015 in Belleville, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and wife Laureen meet Ian and Bonnie West and their triplets Tessa, Abigail and Austin during a campaign stop in Rockland, Ont., on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015.

A Conservative supporter holds a note as Conservative Leader Stephen Harper speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Aug. 24, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair assembles a xylophone at Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds in Dundas, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair poses with a young supporter at a campaign event in Kitchener, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau walks in downtown Toronto Aug. 25, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, and former prime minister Paul Martin, centre, pose for a picture with an employee as they leave a small manufacturer following an economic presentation on Aug. 25, 2015 in Toronto.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair autographs campaign signage as supporters look on during a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont. on Aug. 24, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally on Aug. 24, 2015, in Peterborough, Ont.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper meets with members of Scouts Canada as they make a campaign stop on the shores of McIvor Lake in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 21, 2015. The organization said they didn't sanction the photo-op, and reminded members that the group is non-partisan.

Thomas Mulcair, left, greets 11-month-old Leonie Mendelsohn and her mom Ellen Friedrichs as he arrives for a campaign stop in the backyard of a home in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2015.

The face of Conservative Leader Stephen Harper is seen on a Conservative campaign bus as it is parked at a rally in Black Creek, B.C. on Aug. 20, 2015.

Justin Trudeau meets with supporters after his speech at Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke candidate David Merner's campaign office during a stop in Victoria, B.C., on Aug. 20, 2015.

Stephen Harper swings Beatrice as her father Conservative candidate Jeff Watson holds her other hand during a campaign stop in Newmarket, Ont. Aug. 20, 2015. They are joined by Watson's son Elijah and Laureen Harper. Watson adopted Beatrice from Iqaluit.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair takes a selfie with a supporter in Winnipeg on Aug. 20, 2015. His speech in front of almost 1,000 NDP supporters was interrupted by environmental protesters chanting "Stop Energy East," referring to the proposed pipeline that would carry one million barrels of oil daily from Alberta to the East Coast. "Listen, I'm more than willing to put up with your screaming but I'm talking about First Nations," he said to loud cheers from supporters. "Can you show a little bit of respect please?"

Thomas Mulcair, centre, picks up a young boy during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 19, 2015.

Justin Trudeau greets people while attending the 20th Annual Mela Gadri Babian Da cultural festival in Surrey, B.C. on Aug. 20,

Protesters block a media bus emblazoned with Conservative logos as it arrives to Stephen Harper's rally in London, Ontario on Aug. 19.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe talks to reporters as he takes a lunch break after a press conference in Montreal on Aug. 19.

Justin Trudeau speaks to kids at Le Centre Culturel Franophone de Vancouver during a campaign stop on Aug. 19, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair gets off a float plane in B.C. on Aug. 19, 2015. If his party is elected, he promised to create more than 100,000 child-care spaces for B.C.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau takes a selfie with a supporter following a campaign stop in Mount Pearl, N.L., Sunday, September 20, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper shakes hands with a boy at the the Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre in London, Ont. on Aug. 19, 2015. In a speech there, Harper took aim at the federal and Ontario Liberals over the province’s retirement pension plan, nicknaming it the “Justin-Wynne-Kathleen-Trudeau” tax hike.

A Conservative supporter, who wouldn't divulge his name, expresses his frustrations to reporters before calling them "pieces of shit" in Toronto on Aug. 18, 2015.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May campaigns in Sidney, B.C. on Aug. 18, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair speaks to a crowd in Courtenay, B.C. on Aug. 18. 2015. During a visit to Vancouver Island, he pledged $9 million in natural disaster prevention and relief.

Green Leader Elizabeth May stops for a photo with Green Party candidates Jo-Ann Roberts (Victoria) and Claire Martin (North Vancouver) while on the campaign trail on Aug. 13, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau greets people in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. on Aug. 18. 2015. On a campaign swing through northern Ontario, he said a Liberal government would invest millions to support a clean technology initiative.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper pledged to cut red tape for small businesses at an event in London, ONt. on Aug. 19, 2015.

"Took some time with Ben today to have a little fun!" (Posted on Aug. 17, 2015)

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau gives a high-five to a young boy on his father's shoulders as he arrives for a rally Friday, August 28, 2015 in Montreal.

"Thank you to the Royal Canadian Legion in Fredericton for hosting Laureen and me this morning, and thank you to all our Military Veterans for their service." Stephen Harper meets veterans in New Brunswick on Aug. 17, 2015.

Thomas Mulcair enjoys a view of the Niagara Falls on Aug. 17, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau sits for a photo-op about the Canada Child Benefit with the Vahidy family in Ajax, Ont.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Gilles Duceppe greets supporters during a campaign stop Aug. 18, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trueau, right, greets NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair during a federal election campaign stop at the annual gay pride parade in Montreal, Aug. 16, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair attends a Toronto Blue Jays game with his two sons on Aug. 14.

"Such a pleasure to have the family join me on the campaign trail today!"

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper kids around.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper holds a rally in Winnipeg on Aug. 13, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left, holds baby Adalyn Hayes while Erika Golem, right, laughs during a campaign visit to the Regina Farmers' Market in Regina on Aug. 12, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, left, announces during a press conference that former Saskatchewan finance minister Andrew Thomson, right, will run as an NDP candidate in the Toronto riding of Eglinton-Lawrence against Conservative incumbent Joe Oliver in Toronto on Aug. 14, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Vancouver on Aug. 9, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau addresses a Liberal rally in Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau calls his wife after the first federal leaders debate in Toronto on Aug. 6, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair speaks to reporters during a press conference following the first federal leaders debate of the 2015 Canadian election campaign in Toronto. The often passionate orator kept "Angry Tom" at bay, but in so doing kept a near-constant smile on his face — a look some viewers on social media described as "creepy."

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May speaks to reporters during a press conference following the first federal leaders debate on August 6, 2015. Many viewers felt May stole the spotlight.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters. He admitted during the leaders' debate that his stance on Bill C-51 was perhaps "naive." But he also wasted little time going after his political opponents, keen to shed the charge that he’s not ready to lead the country.

"I am sure if you have teenagers you'll agree with me - these two are well-practiced debaters!" Stephen Harper posted a photo with his children on Facebook before the first federal leaders' debate in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen are greeted as they arrive for the first federal leaders debate of the 2015 Canadian election campaign in Toronto on Aug. 6. Harper was attacked on the economy, his environmental record, the Senate scandals,

Here are the best 10 quotes from the leaders' debate.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair arrives to meet reporters for a press conference in Toronto on August 6, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair waves to supporters as he arrives for the first federal leaders debate.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May greets dignitaries as she arrives for the first federal leaders debate. During the televised event, she attacked Tory leader Stephen Harper on his economic record and pushed NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair on his pipelines position.

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau greets supporters as he arrives for the first federal leaders debate.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau warms up in the ring with Paul Brown during a photo op at Paul Brown Boxfit in Toronto on August 6, 2015 prior to the first election debate.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair Mulcair speaks at a press conference in Toronto on August 6, 2015.

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau leaves a rally as he begins campaigns for the upcoming federal election in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, August 4, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair delivers a speech during a campaign stop in Montreal on Tuesday, August 4, 2015.

Conservative leader Stephen Harper picks up chicken wings while grocery shopping with his son Ben Tuesday, August 4, 2015 in Toronto.

An anti-Stephen Harper protester blocks the party's campaign bus during a Conservative party federal election rally on Westbury Avenue in Montreal on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

Anti-Stephen Harper protesters block the party's campaign bus during a Conservative party federal election event on Westbury Avenue in Montreal on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

Anti-Stephen Harper protesters block the party's campaign bus during a Conservative party federal election event on Westbury Avenue in Montreal on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

An anti-Stephen Harper protester is detained by police prior to a Conservative party campaign event on Westbury Avenue in Montreal on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair launches his campaign at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., after Prime Minister Stephen Harper called an election on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks during his election campaign launch in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday August 2, 2015. A federal election will be held on October 19.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits Governor General David Johnston, along with his wife Laureen, to dissolve parliament and trigger an election campaign at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, August 2, 2015.

Conservative Leader Stephen Harper gets instructions on how to operate a machine that puts the finishing touch to a radiator while touring a industrial parts manufacture Monday, August 3, 2015 in Laval, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, right, greets supporters during a campaign stop in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Aug. 3, 2015.

NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair has faced some criticism for reportedly talking to the Conservatives in 2007 about advising their team. Mulcair, a former Quebec Liberal, denies he ever intended to run for the Tories. However, several other prominent Canadian politicians have changed their political stripes. (Information courtesy of The Canadian Press' Stephanie Levitz)

According to several biographies of the current Conservative prime minister, when he was in high school in the 1970s, he ran in Liberal circles. The prime minister of the time was Pierre Trudeau, and Harper was recruited by one of his classmates to join his high school Liberal club. But soon after graduation, Harper moved west and as the story goes, lost respect for the elder Trudeau over the implementation of the national energy program, beginning his long road to leader of the Conservative party.

Trudeau also prompted Rae to get involved in politics, where he got his first taste of the life volunteering for the Liberals. After returning from studying in England, he joined the New Democrats, eventually being elected as an NDP MP before leaving Ottawa to lead the provincial NDP and becoming premier of Ontario. In 1998, he resigned from the NDP but didn't sever political ties with them until 2002. That year, he argued in an essay published by the National Post that he no longer supported the party's approach to the Middle East and its opposition to the World Trade Organization. "This is not a vision of social democracy worthy of support,'' he wrote at the time. In 2006, he declared his allegiance to the Liberals, running for its leadership but losing. He became a Liberal MP in 2008 and the party's interim leader following the 2011 election.

Mulcair named former Conservative cabinet minister Lawrence Cannon as the one who approached him to join the Conservatives. The duo knew each other from their days with the Quebec Liberals; Cannon represented that party in the Quebec National Assembly for nearly 10 years before Mulcair joined their ranks. And Cannon backed Sheila Copps when she ran for leadership of the federal Liberals in 2000. But he then left the party for the private sector, reportedly disillusioned over Jean Chretien's handling of the 1995 Quebec referendum and the subsequent sponsorship scandal. He went back into municipal politics for a time and then joined the Conservatives. "The decision of Lawrence Cannon to join the Conservative party will help us build a new, clean federalism in the province,'' Harper told a 2005 press conference announcing Cannon's candidacy. He was elected in 2006, serving in two cabinet posts before losing his seat in the 2011 election and being appointed ambassador to France.

The chance to represent Canada abroad also appeared to lure David Emerson across the aisle. The long-time businessman was wooed by the Liberals to join their party for the 2004 election and he was elected in a Vancouver riding that year, going on to become industry minister. In the 2006 election he ran for the Liberals again, repeatedly attacking the Tories, and won his seat. That campaign saw the Harper Conservatives eke out a minority government victory. When Harper and his team showed up at Rideau Hall to be sworn in, Emerson was with them and was named international trade minister. The Toronto Star had reported that while in the Liberal cabinet, Emerson had objected to a softwood lumber deal the government was close to disclosing. Emerson told reporters he made the partisan switch to serve his constituents better. "I am pursuing the very agenda that I got involved to pursue when I was in the Liberal party supporting Paul Martin. I'm continuing to pursue it,'' he said in 2006. He did not stand for re-election in 2008.

The Nova Scotia MP was first elected in 1997 as a Progressive Conservative and in 2003 ran for the leadership of that party, losing to Peter MacKay. Though later that year he voted in favour of the PC's merging with the Canadian Alliance to form the new Conservative party, only days after the merger he announced he was going to sit as a Liberal. In later interviews, he said he was told by those in the Canadian Alliance, including Stephen Harper, that the fact he was gay wouldn't hold back his political career within the new party. But he said he was also told the Conservatives would continue to champion issues that were important with its socially conservative base. "I could not run for a party that I did not want to win the election,'' Brison said in a 2006 interview.