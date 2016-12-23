17 Recipes We Can't Wait To Try In 2017

17 New Recipe Ideas To Get You Cooking In 2017
Another year, another chance to commit to eating regularly, eating better and eating out less.
And that means getting back in the kitchen and shelving those take-out menus. But if the idea of cooking terrifies you or if you're bored of the same old dishes, perhaps what you need is a little inspiration.
Here's a collection of 17 recipes that have us excited for their ease (seriously, you can pull some of these dishes off in 10 minutes) and for their potential for big, bold flavours.
So get excited, get cooking and get closer to a tasty 2017.
-
If you're a fan of authentic Mexican cuisine, Elia Herrera's chilaquiles and guacamole recipe is what you've been waiting for. Find out how to make it here.
-
Cheese, bacon and potatoes. Need we say more? Learn how to make this tasty French dish here.
-
A wise man once said, "there's no such thing as too much cheese." And after trying this dish, we're sure you'll agree. Find the recipe here.
-
Saganaki is the Greek crispy, fried cheese you need in your belly. So get it in there now! Full recipe here.
-
A burger, with all your favourite toppings, stacked in between two mac and cheese patties? Why would you ever deny yourself all this deliciousness? Find out how to make this supreme burger here.
-
Meen varuval is the perfect dish for seafood lovers who are ready to embrace some serious flavour with every bite. The best part? It will be hot and ready on your plate in about 10 minutes. Find out how to make it here.
-
Crab is delicious on it's own, but when you add a little Caribbean kick to this shellfish dish, it becomes out-of-this-world-amazing. Learn how to make it here.
-
Using only a few key ingredients, tagliolini aglio e olio may sound fancy for most English-speaking chefs, but it's actually quite simple to make. The only thing that's over the top about this dish is the taste. Learn how to make it here.
-
Chana Aloo is a vegan curry made of chick peas and potatoes that is sure to hit the spot with every bite. Learn how to make this Trinidadian fave here.
-
Chickpeas cooked down in a curry sauce, then wedged between roti-style flatbread is the deliciousness that doubles are made from. And if you haven't tried them yet, you're seriously missing out. Learn how to make them here.
-
Pelau is a popular Caribbean dish that combines all your meats and veggies in one. The best part is you'll only need one pot to make it, so clean up is always a breeze. Learn how to make it here.
-
With cotija cheese and corn, this is guac taken to the next level. Make it by following the recipe here.
-
A staple dish in Israeli, Morrocan, Tunisian and Egyptian cuisines, shakshuka is the one-pot wonder that will leave you scraping the plate. Find out how to make it here.
-
You haven't had dumplings until you've tried chef Susur Lee's guo tie. Find out how to make them here.
-
If you've only ever tried pad thai, it's time to get your Thai food game up. So try this street food fave ASAP. Find the recipe here.
-
Waffles are great but if you want something on the savoury side, try your hand at bánh Xèo. These crispy crepes are filled with slices of fatty pork, shrimp, sprouts and mung beans for a filling meal. Don't forget the fish sauce! Get the recipe here.
-
If you're looking for an alternative to fried rice, this hearty alternative is easy to pull off and will keep you satisfied for weeks. Here's how you can make your own.