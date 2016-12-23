ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday season is here and the last thing you need to do is worry about the small details, especially your nails.

Here is a very festive and relatively easy nail art design that you can have in your back pocket during the holiday season.

To start, paint all of your nails, except one, a bright red colour. Let them dry for a few minutes while you are doing the next step.

Paint the nail you didn't paint red, a nice metallic gold colour. Let them dry and move onto the plaid accent nail.

For the plaid, you will need a small nail art brush, a piece of aluminium foil, and three polishes (green, black and gold). Place a few drops of green on the foil and paint one vertical line on one side of your nail. Then create two horizontal lines that are a quarter from the top and bottom of your nail. You can also add in a thinner green line near the bottom of your nail.

Next, using the same brush, create a thinner black line above the green line at the top of the nail and another one below the green lines at the tip of the nail. Finally, create a vertical and horizontal line with the gold polish.

To add a touch more detail to the plaid, you can go over a few spots where two lines overlap with the colour of the line that is being covered. It makes the design look a lot more complicated than it really was.

For the index and pinkie fingers, place a small dot of topcoat near the base of the nail and then place a gold stud on top. You can then apply a layer of topcoat on each nail and allow to dry.

Polishes Used: CND Creative Play Black & Forth, OPI Meet My "Decorator", China Glaze Mingle with Kringle, and Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy in High Stakes

Kaitlyn Delano is a beauty blogger based in Toronto. You can find all of her Mani Monday designs and more on her blog, Kaitlyn Elisabeth Beauty. Check out her new YouTube channel as well.

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!