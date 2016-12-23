Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Pregnancy Brain: Research Reveals Fascinating Way Women's Brains Are Altered

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
We’ve all heard of “mom brain,” but now a new study confirms that pregnancy really does alter the organ.

Research published by the Nature Neuroscience journal on Monday looked at brain scans of 25 women before they conceived and after they gave birth to their first child. The study found that there was a loss of gray matter in areas of the brain that help “register and consider how other people perceive things.”

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News’ chief women’s health correspondent, says that these alterations in the brain make women better mothers.

“[The study] actually found changes in parts of the structure and size of the brain,” she said. “The theory here is that those changes occurred to help streamline the moms’ brains to prepare for more nurturing, vigilance and teaching. We all know women who say, ‘You know, I wasn't that maternal until I had my own child, and then something clicked,’ or we become multitaskers.”

Researcher Elseline Hoekzema, who was pregnant with her first child during the study and is now expecting her second, said that she definitely noticed the change in herself after giving birth.

“I have to say honestly that at first I was a little intimidated by these changes,” she said. “However, having actually experienced this once, I indeed have the impression that pregnancy and motherhood has changed me, but in subtle ways. I am still me, but a bit of a different version.”

While researchers “suspect that the changes may be permanent,” they maintain that it is “pure speculation at this point.”

Best Pregnancy Apps For First-Time Mamas
  • Fertility Friend

    This app should really be on a pre-conception app list because it does everything but take the pregnancy test for you, in terms of ovulation tracking and prediction. But once you have that bun in the oven you can shift right on over to the integrated pregnancy tracker (which is pretty much the best graduation day ever). Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • BabyCenter’s My Pregnancy & Baby Today

    You’re going to Google your questions and end up on BabyCenter anyway, with its audience of over 300 million parents worldwide, so you might as well get the app instead. This easy-to-navigate pregnancy catch-all will answer pretty much every question a newly pregnant woman might have, from “Is that supposed to happen?” to “Can I eat that?” Plus, if the articles and videos don’t give you the information you’re looking for, fellow moms in the community will. Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • I’m Expecting

    This adorable interface, with its revolving shots of cute babies, tells you what’s happening with your body and what’s happening with your babe. It also gives you access to active community groups, offers expert tips and tricks, and lets you track information about your pregnancy – like doctor’s appointments and kick counts – along the way. You can even sync this app with other health data apps, including FitBit, Jawbone Up, HealthKit and more. Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • What to Expect’s Pregnancy & Baby

    From the makers of the tried-and-tested “What to Expect” franchise, this app, with its daily countdowns and curated information feeds, is perfect for the mom-to-be who doesn’t know where to start. Week-by-week descriptions and videos coupled with lively community forums make this a must-have resource for the newly expecting. Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • Totally Pregnant

    Despite the fact that the name of this app sounds like it came straight out of Cher Horowitz’s mouth (who doesn’t like a good “Clueless” reference?), it actually allows you to get all of the required baby prep done from the comfort of your living room, including prenatal classes! Through the beautiful, simple interface, you can sign up and attend birth classes, create a baby shower registry, find local services, and track your pregnancy through the app’s photo album feature (because by the time your baby is three months old, you won’t remember if that bump shot was from 29 or 34 weeks). Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • Sprout

    You might be creeped out by the especially realistic 3D graphics of a developing baby (available on iOS 8 and up) in this app, but you have to admit it’s cool to see exactly what’s happening inside you. You’ll also get personalized tracking tools, a kick counter, a contraction timer and countdown-to-baby checklists for when nesting mode kicks in. Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • BabyBump Pregnancy Pro with Baby Names

    This app, with a slew of awards from trusted medical and social resources, does it all. With the information, sharing and tracking capabilities of other apps in the pregnancy space, it also offers a name generator, a contraction timer, a kick counter and a photo slideshow option (so you can be like those sweet couples who take a belly shot every day from the positive test on). Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • The Bump App

    It makes sense that the prettiest pregnancy app comes from the creators of The Knot, The Nest and The Bump. You’ll love the gorgeous interface, as well as the “How big is my baby?” report (The Bump is the original home of the fruit comparison), daily content streams, a rapid-fire question-and-answer tool, a registry creator and more. Of course, there’s a bump-and-baby picture keeper, too. Get it here: iPhone, free

  • Glow Nurture

    Your experience with this app will begin with a mental download of everything you know about your pregnancy so far. From the information you enter (and update), the app will customize an experience just for you. You’ll get tips for maximizing your health, thousands of curated articles, emailable charts and trackers, expert advice and more. Sync this app with your existing health care apps for an even more comprehensive experience. Get it here: iPhone and Android, free

  • Who’s Your Daddy?

    We couldn’t leave out the dads-to-be. This app (with an avatar of a bull that looks suspiciously like a woman’s reproductive system) approaches pregnancy with humour and offers daily content and advice from a collective of midwives, so Daddy is always in the know. The due-date countdown tool is probably useful, too. Get it here: iPhone, $3.99

