Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Air Canada Death: Child Dies After Falling Ill On Christmas Eve Flight

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

SHANNON, Ireland — A 10-year-old girl died Saturday after falling ill aboard a transatlantic Air Canada flight.

The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, after the child suffered a medical problem.

Air Canada says two doctors and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.

The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.

boeing 787 air canada
Interior view of an Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (Photo: Chris So/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Irish Sun reported that the coroner's office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out. 

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl's nationality.

 

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Air Canada Subsidiaries
of
  • Air Canada Jetz

    Air Canada Jetz caters to professional teams, celebrities and corporate clients. The service uses five Airbus A320 as well as one A319 plane and former clients include the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, U2 and the Spice Girls.

  • Air Canada Jazz

    Back in 2002, Air Canada combined regional carriers from British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario and other regional airlines into Air Canada Jazz. The carrier has been defunct since 2011 but still operates under Jazz Aviation with operating 125 aircraft on behalf of Air Canada.

  • Air Canada Express

    With the retirement of the Air Canada Jazz brand, Air Canada Express was born. It utilizes four regional airlines (Air Georgian, Exploits Valley Air Services, Jazz Aviation LP and Sky Regional Airlines) that offer services to small cities and at times, point-to-point travel.

  • Air Canada Zip

    Back in 2002, Air Canada launched Zip to service Canadians travelling regionally to cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver. It was disbanded in 2004.

  • Air Canada Tango

    Before their was Air Canada Rouge, there was Air Canada Tango. The carrier offered travellers low-cost, no frills travel across Canada but was later dissolved in 2004. However, the Tango name still is used when referring to Air Canada's lowest fare class.

  • Air Canada Rouge

    Rouge marks Canada's latest entry into the low-cost carrier market. Rouge will offer passengers two types of seats — rouge Plus and Premium rouge and fly to Europe and the Caribbean.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations