Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL
Zi-Ann Lum Headshot
Become a fan

'Pay It Forward': Canada Resettles Nearly 39,000 Syrian Refugees

Posted: Updated:
Print
amir fattal
The Fattal family are enjoying their first Canadian winter this year. (Photo: Amir Fattal)

Six months into his new Canadian life, Amir Fattal pulls out a second-hand rocking chair and presents it as a deal of a lifetime. “I bought this chair for $20,” he proudly proclaims. A wide smile forms on his face. “I can sit here like Queen Elizabeth and see the TV.”

His unbridled enthusiasm over a wooden chair and its flattened floral cushion makes his family giggle.

Amir is a Syrian refugee. He arrived in Toronto this summer with his young family under Canada’s private sponsorship program.

It’s winter now and the heat is humming in their basement apartment. Donated carpets cover the cool concrete floor. Noor, his wife, pours hot red tea sprinkled with ground cardamom into cups. She sets down a plate of cookies.

Their two-year-old daughter Sally plays by her feet and occasionally interrupts the grown-ups’ conversations with peals of laughter.

* * *

War broke out right when Amir finished university. The increasing conflict split his family apart, forcing them to move to Turkey or Dubai.

Amir and Noor are both from Aleppo, a city besieged for more than five years. Noor’s family still lives there; her father refuses to leave.

Despite enjoying living in Istanbul, Amir and Noor say staying there long-term was never an option because of politics beyond their control.

Turkey has a two-tier system that gives more rights to migrants from Europe than anywhere else. According to Amnesty International, the country hosts the largest number of asylum seekers and refugees in the world, at just over three million. Of that number, 2.9 million are Syrian.

Current law means all Syrian refugees in Turkey are seen as only temporary residents. They don’t have the same access to jobs or social services as European asylum seekers or refugees. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has urged the Turkish government to change the way it treats non-European migrants.

But that's unlikely. The Turkish government said it will only consider changing its restrictive laws if other EU member states step up with “the necessary sensitivity on burden-sharing.”

* * *

“We lost our country,” Amir says of Syria. Though living in a cosmopolitan city such as Istanbul was fun, the unwelcoming laws made it brutally obvious his family had to go elsewhere.

They came to Canada “because all countries closed their doors,” he said, referencing hardline immigration approaches adopted by EU nations and the United States. Paying a smuggler to cross Mediterranean wasn’t an option, because he didn’t want to put his family at such risk.

“We lost our country.”

As Amir and Noor began the necessary paperwork to move to Canada, on the other side of the world a group of friends and families in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood were mobilizing and forming a private sponsorship group to support one Syrian refugee family.

The Westside Refugee Response group included people like Elizabeth Bromstein. She told The Huffington Post Canada last year during a fundraiser that she was haunted by images of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, with his drowned body lying face-down on a Turkish beach.


“I look at his little shoes and his little feet. And you think about how someone put those shoes on his feet that morning,” said Bromstein, who has a toddler. “It made it impossible for Canadians to look away anymore.”

Bromstein lost members of her extended family in the Holocaust and said she lost sleep over the possibility of being witness to history seemingly repeating itself.

Because private sponsors are financially and socially responsible for the Syrian refugees they support for 12 months, the federal government recommends they come up with at least $27,000. Bromstein’s group aimed for $50,000 and organized a fundraiser. Liberal MP Arif Virani attended, the Toronto Raptors donated a silent auction item and musician Jason Collett headlined the event.

Months later, Westside Refugee Response sifted through family profiles and settled on sponsoring the Fattals because they were a young family beginning of their lives.

“It’s complicated, it’s not impossible,” Bromstein said of the effort it takes to resettle one Syrian family.

Nearly 39,000 Syrian refugees have resettled in Canada since last December, according to government statistics.

amir fattal
Amir holding newborn Sally in an Istanbul hospital in 2014. (Photo: Amir Fattal)

But people’s generosity didn’t end there. A landlord in the city’s Dufferin Grove area offered a spacious basement apartment in downtown Toronto — and free rent for a year to boot.

“That was a huge score,” said Mary Zontdanos from the Westside group. Another member volunteered to build a kitchen counter and shelves. Someone’s in-laws donated furniture.

Zontdanos sees the Fattals at least once a week. On this particular visit in early December, she has Christmas presents for Sally — who is absolutely delighted by the sight of a large and colourful wrapped package.

“Do you remember how you told me how she likes fake food? So I found a big fake food thing,” Zontdanos tells Noor. It takes Sally three minutes to rip open the package and begin serving pretend hot dogs and pizzas to her parents and guests.

To Zontdanos, whose mother fled Cyprus after the 1974 coup d'état, helping the Fattals resettle is a full-circle “pay it forward” thing.

“My mom ended up in Canada at 18 with nothing. And she lived in a basement apartment with no furniture. Nothing. She lived penny to penny. It was really really hard for her in those long first few years,” Zontdanos said. “If this was my mother in the '70s I would've hoped if someone made a commitment to help her that they fulfill that commitment and stay true to it.”

* * *

Time is becoming a challenge for the Fattals and their sponsor group. They have six months to find stable jobs before their monthly stipends stop next August.

Zontdanos says: “Getting them to that next step where they’re financially independent and feeling good about the future. That’s the focus right now.”


Amir, who previously worked in conflict resolution, can’t leverage his experience because he can’t teach in Arabic here and his English fluency isn’t strong enough to meet professional qualifications. But because he’s been given permanent resident status — unlike in Turkey — Amir feels an obligation to show his gratitude and contribute towards a better Canada.

“I do not feel I am here for temporary time. I am here for long time. So I need to focus, what I can do for long time,” he said.

Noor, a gifted cook, and Amir have their sights set on opening a food-related business. In between English classes, they completed a food handling course and are looking at kitchens around the city. With Sally’s child care in mind, their sponsor group helped find them a kitchen-related, part-time job which they would both share.

Things are looking up.

“Some days I feel like I’m the president. I have behind me, staff,” Amir jokes. Zontdanos jumps in, “You feel supported. We make a good team.”

Members of Westside Refugee Response host a welcome BBQ for the Fattals in July. (Photo: Westside Refugee Repsonse)

We hit a pause in the conversation as Sally serves more plastic miniature hot dogs and chips. Looking up at the snow falling outside the ground-level windows, Amir asks how often this cold weather happens.

“Every year for about four months,” I say.

“Oh. Thank you,” he says, smiling.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Trudeau Greets Syrian Refugees
of

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets 16-month-old Madeleine Jamkossian and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing the Syrian civil war, during their arrival at Pearson International airport, in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2015.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives newly arrived Syrian refugee Sylvie Garabedian a winter jacket as her mother Anjilik Jaghlassian looks on.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Syrian refugees Lucie Garabedian, her father Vanig Garabedian, mother Anjilik Jaghlassian, and sister Anna-Maria Garabedian.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets new Syrian refugees Georgina Zires, centre, 16--old Madeleine Jamkossian, and her father Kevork Jamkossian.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau examines welcome bags before greeting refugees from Syria at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfies with workers before he greets refugees from Syria.

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne offers a teddy bear to 16-month-old Madeleine Jamkossian and her father Kevork Jamkossian.

  • UP NEXT: Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

  • 2011

    In 2011, internal conflict erupted in Syria that would later escalate into a full-blown civil war that rages on to this day, now complicated by the arrival of Islamic militants from neighbouring Iraq. Since the start, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has called on countries to help resettle some of the most vulnerable Syrians who can never return home, a call that grew louder as the crisis has escalated. Here's a look at how Canada responded over time. (Information by The Canadian Press) Syrians hold a large poster depicting Syria's President Bashar Assad during a rally in Damascus, Syria in 2011.

  • 2012

    - Canada closes its embassy in Damascus, a move that would come to have major repercussions for refugee resettlement out of the Middle East as that visa post was handling the majority of the files for refugees from other countries who had sought temporary safety in Syria. Those files were then transferred to nearby countries, leaving visa officers scrambling to handle them and the start of a surge in Syrian refugee applications. - By the end of 2012, the UNHCR had registered close to half a million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries. - Syrian Canadians call on Canada to do more to support the refugees, including speeding up family reunification programs and opening the doors to more refugees, but the government said without an official request from the UN for resettlement, it would not act. Syrian refugee girls wash their clothes at a camp in Idlib, Syria, in October of 2015.

  • March 2013

    The number of people registered as refugees from Syria or being assisted by the UN hits one million. A Syrian refugee boy at a camp in Turkey in October 2015.

  • June 2013

    The UN makes its first formal request to member countries to assist in refugee resettlement, asking for 30,000 spaces by the end of 2014. Syrian Kurdish refugees walk in the United Nations Refugee Agency refugee camp in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, in January 2015.

  • July 2013

    The Harper Conservatives promise to admit 1,300 Syrian refugees by the end of 2014, with the majority sponsored by private groups. The 200 spots available to government-assisted refugees are not new refugee spaces — the Conservatives choose to allocate the 200 they set aside each year for the Syrian program. Stephen Harper speaks in the House of Commons.

  • January 2014

    Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits a refugee camp in Jordan, one of the main host countries for Syrians. He announces $150 million in humanitarian aid; over the course of the conflict Canada has been one of the lead financial donors for relief efforts in the Middle East and North Africa. By this point, some $630 million has been committed. Stephen Harper and wife Laureen Harper visit Za'atri Refugee Camp in Jordan in January 2014.

  • February 2014

    The UN High Commissioner makes a new request: an additional 100,000 places for Syrian refugees by 2016. Canada says it is reviewing its options. Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, speaks during a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland in October 2015.

  • March 2014

    Conservative Immigration Minister Chris Alexander admits that fewer than 200 Syrian refugees have arrived in Canada since the July 2013 promise, saying the UNHCR was slow passing on referrals. Chris Alexander speaks in the House of Commons.

  • December 2014

    By the end of the month, just over 1,000 Syrian refugees have arrived in Canada, meaning the government missed its deadline. A Syrian Kurdish refugee walks in a UNHCR refugee camp in Suruc in January 2015.

  • January 2015

    The Conservative government commits to allowing 10,000 more Syrian refugees in by 2018, most through the private sponsorship program. The focus is to be on religious minorities. Syrian refugee girls sit at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) 'Child Friendly Spaces' in the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian border with Syria in 2014.

  • March 2015

    The government finally meets its July 2013 promise to resettle 1,300 people, achieving it by increasing the number of government-assisted refugees. Stephen Harper gives the thumbs up during a photo opportunity.

  • June 2015

    The Conservatives order an audit of the government-assisted refugees coming out of Syria, citing security concerns. The review identifies no problems but delays the processing of those files for several weeks. Chris Alexander speaks at a press conference in Toronto in September, 2015.

  • August 2015

    The Conservatives pledge that if re-elected, they will allow a further 10,000 Syrians in over the next four years, continuing a focus on those being persecuted because of religion. Stephen Harper takes questions from the media on the campaign trail.

  • September 2015

    - Three-year-old Alan Kurdi dies during his family's escape from Syria. The photograph of his body on a Turkish beach and word his family had considered Canada as an eventual destination sees Canada's refugee response become a dominant issue in the election campaign. - The Conservatives increase available resources for the processing of refugee applications, promise to speed up resettlement of the 10,000 originally promised places and announce they'll match donations for Syrian relief. - The Liberals say they'll bring over 25,000 government-assisted refugees as soon as possible and encourage the private sector to take in more. They later promise to bring them in by the end of the year. A handout photo courtesy of Tima Kurdi shows a photo of her three-year-old nephew Alan Kurdi.

  • October 2015

    The Liberals win a majority government and say they remain committed to refugee resettlement. Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd as they arrive to Liberal election headquarters in Montreal.

  • November 2015

    The Liberal government announces its plan to resettle 25,000 Syrians. Immigration Minister John McCallum holds a news conference with Health Minister Jane Philpott and Defence Minister Harijit Singh Sajjan.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations