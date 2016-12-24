'Pay It Forward': Canada Resettles Nearly 39,000 Syrian Refugees

The Fattal family are enjoying their first Canadian winter this year. (Photo: Amir Fattal)

Six months into his new Canadian life, Amir Fattal pulls out a second-hand rocking chair and presents it as a deal of a lifetime. “I bought this chair for $20,” he proudly proclaims. A wide smile forms on his face. “I can sit here like Queen Elizabeth and see the TV.”

His unbridled enthusiasm over a wooden chair and its flattened floral cushion makes his family giggle.

Amir is a Syrian refugee. He arrived in Toronto this summer with his young family under Canada’s private sponsorship program.

It’s winter now and the heat is humming in their basement apartment. Donated carpets cover the cool concrete floor. Noor, his wife, pours hot red tea sprinkled with ground cardamom into cups. She sets down a plate of cookies.

Their two-year-old daughter Sally plays by her feet and occasionally interrupts the grown-ups’ conversations with peals of laughter.

* * *

War broke out right when Amir finished university. The increasing conflict split his family apart, forcing them to move to Turkey or Dubai.

Amir and Noor are both from Aleppo, a city besieged for more than five years. Noor’s family still lives there; her father refuses to leave.

Despite enjoying living in Istanbul, Amir and Noor say staying there long-term was never an option because of politics beyond their control.

Turkey has a two-tier system that gives more rights to migrants from Europe than anywhere else. According to Amnesty International, the country hosts the largest number of asylum seekers and refugees in the world, at just over three million. Of that number, 2.9 million are Syrian.

Current law means all Syrian refugees in Turkey are seen as only temporary residents. They don’t have the same access to jobs or social services as European asylum seekers or refugees. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has urged the Turkish government to change the way it treats non-European migrants.

But that's unlikely. The Turkish government said it will only consider changing its restrictive laws if other EU member states step up with “the necessary sensitivity on burden-sharing.”

* * *

“We lost our country,” Amir says of Syria. Though living in a cosmopolitan city such as Istanbul was fun, the unwelcoming laws made it brutally obvious his family had to go elsewhere.

They came to Canada “because all countries closed their doors,” he said, referencing hardline immigration approaches adopted by EU nations and the United States. Paying a smuggler to cross Mediterranean wasn’t an option, because he didn’t want to put his family at such risk.

As Amir and Noor began the necessary paperwork to move to Canada, on the other side of the world a group of friends and families in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood were mobilizing and forming a private sponsorship group to support one Syrian refugee family.

The Westside Refugee Response group included people like Elizabeth Bromstein. She told The Huffington Post Canada last year during a fundraiser that she was haunted by images of three-year-old Alan Kurdi, with his drowned body lying face-down on a Turkish beach.