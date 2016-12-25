ADVERTISEMENT Facebook/GeorgeMichael

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer George Michael has died at 53.

The British songwriter and former Wham! frontman reportedly died "peacefully at home over the Christmas period," according to a statement from his publicist to the BBC.

The statement reads:

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

Authorities at the Thames Valley Police confirmed the South Central Ambulance Service visited a property in Goring, England, near Oxfordshire on Sunday afternoon.

The British broadcaster reports there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael's death.



George Michael (left) And Andrew Ridgeley perform in London in 1985. (Photo: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

The "Faith" singer sold over 100 million albums throughout his nearly four decade-long career. It was barely two weeks ago when producer Naughty Boy revealed he was set to produce music for the star's pending new album.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, released his final album "Symphonica" in 2014. The mostly live record included renditions of some of the most well-known songs he performed on the 2011 and 2012 tour of the same name.

Michael's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me" collaborator Elton John was among the first public figures to pay tribute to him after news broke of his passing. John remembers his "beloved friend" as "the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist" and says this death leaves him in "deep shock."

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Michael was nominated to the Songwriter's Hall of Fame alongside Bryan Adams, Madonna and Jay Z in October.