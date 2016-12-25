ADVERTISEMENT

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a very sweet Christmas message to share this year, with the help of two festive candy canes.

The royal tots were photographed leaving a holiday church service on Sunday with their treats in hand — or in Prince George's case, his mouth — as their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, followed close behind.

This royal family opted out of the traditional larger gathering at the St. Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate, and instead attended a Christmas Day service at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, near Kate Middleton's family home of Bucklebury.



Prince George and Princess Charlotte show off their Christmas treats after leaving a holiday service in Bucklebury. (Photos: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/Getty Images).

This marks the first appearance of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Bucklebury-area church as a family. They were joined by the duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her sister Pippa, who was joined by her fiancé James Matthews.

But this break from holiday royal tradition came with some sugary fun. Princess Charlotte was so taken with her candy cane that she tried to use it to help her walk away from the church, while her brother could hardly wait to get a taste of his.



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds hands with her daughter, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as she tries to use her candy cane as a walking stick on Dec. 25 in Englefield, England. (Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage)



Prince George of Cambridge attends church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The two siblings both wore double-breasted wool coats for the occasion. Prince George's was charcoal grey with black accents and hers was a classic black jacket.

Their accessories also matched the colour of their parents' ensembles, as Princess Charlotte's burgundy tights and ribbon-style barrette complemented her mother's oxblood Hobbs fur-trimmed coat and same-hued clutch. The young prince's navy socks blended in seamlessly with his father's dark blue overcoat.



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend church on Christmas Day on Dec. 25in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This royal appearance coincides with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Prince Philip's participation in the Christmas service near the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend these festivities with her family due to a bad cold, but it's likely the monarch will be able to find some joy with the newly-released photographs of her great grandchildren sharing holiday cheer with their parents.