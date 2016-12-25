Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Queen Elizabeth II Sick On Christmas, Forced To Skip Sandringham Service

 |  By Kirsty Wigglesworth And Gregory Katz, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

SANDRINGHAM, England — A bad cold kept Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England, raising some concerns about her health.

It's extremely rare for Elizabeth, now 90, to miss the service, which is a cornerstone of the royal family's Christmas celebrations and brings the monarch into contact with locals who gather outside for a glimpse of her.

"The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery,'' Buckingham Palace said. "Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day.''

queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II sits at a desk in the Regency Room in Buckingham Palace in London after recording her 2016 Christmas Day broadcast. (Photo: Yui Mok/AFP/Getty Images)

Those festivities included a gala lunch. In past years, the royal family would often go for extended walks in the countryside.

Elizabeth has been in generally good health and has maintained an active schedule in the last year despite travelling less often than in the past. Recently she stepped down as patron for about 20 charities and groups to lighten her work load.

Her husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip, has also cut back on his public schedule and his charitable works in the last few years. He was also suffering from a severe cold earlier in the week, the palace said.

Philip did attend the Sunday morning Christmas service, waving to well-wishers on his way out of the church in a car.

Prince Harry spent time talking to locals after the church service and stopped to pet a dog. There was no sign of his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, who recently visited him in London.

sandringham
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Savannah Phillips, Prince Harry and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on Dec. 25 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Elizabeth and Philip were joined in Sandringham by other senior royals including Prince Charles. Prince William and his wife Kate, along with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were celebrating Christmas with Kate's parents at their home in Bucklebury, a village west of London.

The queen used her annual pre-recorded Christmas Day message to praise British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her. The traditional message of goodwill was televised throughout Britain and much of the Commonwealth.

“To be inspirational, you don't have to save lives or win medals.”
— Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas address

The broadcast included video of her 90th birthday celebrations and a gigantic street party attended by charity workers from across Britain. The soft-spoken queen praised ordinary people for pitching in to do good works.

"To be inspirational, you don't have to save lives or win medals. I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things — volunteers, carers, community organizers and good neighbours. Unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special,'' she said.

She also praised the charitable foundations started by Philip and Charles some 60 and 40 years ago, respectively.

Watch the Queen's full Christmas address below:

Also on HuffPost:

Close
The Queen Celebrated 90 In Style
of

  • Queen Elizabeth laughs as she attends the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II arrives with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to attend a 90th Birthday Celebration show at Windsor Castle on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as she arrives for the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales as she arrives for the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Anne, Princess Royal attends the opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016.

  • Queen Elizabeth greets singer Kylie Minogue as she attends the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • The opening night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at Windsor Castle on May 12, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh cover their ears during a gun salute as Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge look on during the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth laughs as she attends the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Dame Helen Mirren performs during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Kylie Minogue performs during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs for The Queen during the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at the Royal Windsor Horseshow in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London on May 15, 2016.

  • Prince Harry attends the final night of Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Queen Elizabeth at the final night of her 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the final night of the Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Anne, Princess Royal rides a horse during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Damian Lewis performs during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry at The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prince Andrew, Duke of York at The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Donatus, Prince and Landgrave of Hesse, Princess Alexandra and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations being held at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the final night of the Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the final night of Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Alexandra attend the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations being held at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration at The Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • James Blunt performs during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Beverley Knight performs during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Home Park, Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

  • Zara Tindall rides out on the final night of Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday Celebrations at Windsor on May 15, 2016 in Windsor, England.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations