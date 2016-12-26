ADVERTISEMENT

EDMONTON — A mother in Edmonton faces charges in connection with the death of her 21-year-old daughter.

Police say officers and EMS responded to a call about an assault at a home in the city's northwest on Friday afternoon.

Rachael Longridge was severely injured and later died at the scene.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark says Longridge just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new job at a hospital.

Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

It's not known when she'll appear in court on the allegations.

