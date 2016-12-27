B.C. Hikers Missing Since Christmas Day Have Little Food, Water

ADVERTISEMENT

VANCOUVER — North Shore Rescue says it is standing down for the night in the search for two hikers who may be lost on Cypress Mountain and in the attempted rescue of a snowboarder who was reported missing in the Howe Sound area.

The two hikers embarked on a Christmas Day hike on the British Columbia mountain but have not been heard from since. A search was prompted by the discovery of their car in a parking lot.

The vehicle is registered to 43-year-old Roy Tin Hou Lee, and it's believed he is accompanied by 64-year-old Chun Sek Lam.

Rescue workers paused operations due to avalanche risk. (Photo: Facebook/North Shore Rescue)

NSR says the snowboarder has been found in a steep gully but the rescue agency says the avalanche risk is too high and he will "have to dig in for the night'' until a rescue operation resumes at first light.

The search for the hikers, which is being assisted by Lions Bay Search and Rescue, will also resume in the morning when a helicopter will conduct an aerial search.

Mike Danks of North Shore Rescue says the missing hikers have no extra clothing and have "just a tiny little pack with an energy bar and some water.'' (News1130, CKNW)