Carrie Fisher Was A Force Of Nature Beyond Her 'Star Wars' Fame

At 19, Carrie Fisher landed a role of a lifetime in the original “Star Wars” as Princess Leia. It was that iconic role which brought her lasting fame, but it didn’t define her career.

Over the course of the next four decades, she used her celebrity to become a mental health advocate — particularly for bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in her early 20s.

She took on dozens of television and movie roles, became an accomplished script doctor, and was a best-selling author.

Fisher was hospitalized Friday after a medical emergency on board a flight from London. She died Tuesday at the age of 60 in Los Angeles.

Her publicist confirmed Fisher’s death in a statement, saying, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher is survived by her daughter Billie Lourd, brother Todd, and mother Debbie Reynolds.

