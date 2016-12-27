Huffpost Canada ca
Penny Oleksiak, 16-Year-Old Canadian Olympian, Sets Yet Another Milestone

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Penny Oleksiak stared at the wall and told herself to be proud of her performance. Her country already was.

It was 20 seconds after she touched the timing pad in the women's 100-metre freestyle final that Oleksiak finally turned to the scoreboard and joined in celebrating her Olympic gold medal.

Winner of four medals at the Rio Summer Games, the 16-year-old swimmer has been voted the Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

The Toronto native was the overwhelming favourite, earning 61 votes (94 per cent) in the annual survey of editors and broadcasters from across the country.

penny oleksiak
Penny Oleksiak at the 2016 summer Olympic Games in Rio. (Photo: Lucas Oleniuk/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"Penny Oleksiak not only made all Canadians proud, but she did it with a wonder in her eyes that we could all share and relate to," Hamilton Spectator sports editor Jeff Day said.

Past winners of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award, which has been handed out since 1933, include golfer Brooke Henderson, tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser and speedskaters Catriona Le May Doan and Cindy Klassen.

"It's kind of unreal to be a part of those names because I know who all of them are," Oleksiak told The Canadian Press. "They're all definitely people I've looked up to for a really, really long time and people that are super, super inspiring to not just me, but a lot of other young girls getting into sport. It means a lot to me."

"It means a lot to me."

Henderson, last year's winner, received two votes in 2016. Moguls skier Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and bobsled pilot Kaillie Humphries each received one.

Bobbie Rosenfeld, an Olympic medallist in track and field and a multi-sport athlete, was named Canada's best female athlete of the half-century in 1950.

Oleksiak isn't the youngest woman to win the award. Figure skater Tracey Wainman was 13 when she was the recipient in 1981.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada's male athlete of the year on Monday. The CP team of the year will be announced Wednesday.

2016 a 'dream come true'

Given the choice of three words to describe her year, Oleksiak went for "dream come true."

She had already won a butterfly silver and swam the anchor legs for a pair of freestyle relay bronze in Rio before her thrilling come-from-behind swim for gold.

Second-last at the turn, Oleksiak hunted down five competitors and touched the wall at the same time as Simone Manuel of the United States.

Everyone at the pool nearly gave themselves whiplash turning to look at the scoreboard, except Oleksiak.

"I was just trying to tell myself to be happy with whatever would be on the board. I knew I put 100 per cent into the race."

She was among the last in the venue to find out she'd tied Manuel for gold in an Olympic-record time of 52.70 seconds.

"It didn't feel that long to me," Oleksiak said. "I was just trying to tell myself to be happy with whatever would be on the board. I knew I put 100 per cent into the race."

Oleksiak achieved a series of firsts by a Canadian athlete in 2016. She was the first Canadian swimmer to win four Olympic medals and the first Canadian athlete to win four Olympic medals at one Summer Games. No Canadian woman had ever won an Olympic medal in the 100 freestyle and before Oleksiak, no Olympic champion had ever been born in the 2000s.

The Canadian put an exclamation mark on her year at December's world short-course championship in Windsor, Ont., winning a freestyle bronze medal and anchoring relay teams to a pair of golds and a silver.

"She was amazing to me, and just a great example of how incredibly strong young people can be."

"I might be prime minister at 44 but Penny Oleksiak really made me feel like an underachiever," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent interview. "She was amazing to me, and just a great example of how incredibly strong young people can be."

Built like a torpedo with narrow hips and shoulders on a six-foot-two frame, Oleksiak puts those genetic gifts to work.

"She's able to push her body to places that myself and yourself would not really like to put ourselves in very often," said Ben Titley, Oleksiak's coach.

The daughter of Richard and Alison Oleksiak is the youngest of three athletic children. Sister Hayley is a university rower and brother Jamie is a Dallas Stars defenceman.

penny oleksiak
Penny Oleksiak swims freestyle at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto on Dec. 1. (Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"She has a great family with a background in athletics in general," Titley said. "They all give something to Penny, I think, which helps makes her who she is.

"Not just when she steps on those blocks to try to win medals for Canada, but when she's here in a daily training environment trying to push herself to be better. And it's my job to try to direct that in the best way possible."

The Grade 11 student who likes social media, doughnuts and Drake, no longer flies under the radar. Her Twitter following went from 763 followers pre-Rio to over 55,000. She's thrown out the first pitch at a Blue Jays game.

I'm stronger than I think I am'

Oleksiak learned this year that she's capable of so much more than she thought.

"It told me to just believe in myself more and I'm stronger than I think I am," Oleksiak said. "Mainly just because going into Rio and other bigger meets, I really didn't think I would have a chance, being so young and everything.

"I just needed to believe in myself and figure out my strength, which I think I learned in Rio."

With files from Gregory Strong and Ben Singer

Canadian Medallists at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games
of
  • Cycling: 31st Rio 2016 Olympics / Cycling: Women's Cross-country

    The medal: Bronze The athletes: Catharine Pendrel The sport: Women's Cross-Country Cycling When: Aug. 20, 2016 Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • CYCLING-MOUNTAIN BIKE-OLY-2016-RIO-WOMEN

    Third placed Canada's Catharine Pendrel celebrates after crossing the finish line in the cycling mountain bike women's cross-country race of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Mountain Bike Centre in Rio de Janeiro on August 20, 2016. / AFP / Pascal GUYOT (Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Cycling - Mountain Bike - Olympics: Day 15

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty of Canada celebrate after finishing the Women's Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Mountain Bike Centre on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

  • Cycling - Mountain Bike - Olympics: Day 15

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Catharine Pendrel of Canda races during the Women's Cross-Country Mountain Bike Race on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Mountain Bike Centre on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

  • Athletics - Olympics Day 14

    The medal: Bronze The athletes: Akeem Haynes, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre de Grasse The sport: Men's 4 x 100m When: Aug. 19, 2016

  • Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Bronze medalists Akeem Haynes, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre de Grasse of Canada stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

  • Athletics - Olympics: Day 14

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs ahead of of Aska Cambridge of Japan, Trayvon Bromell of the United States and Andre De Grasse of Canada in the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

  • The medal: Bronze The athletes: Melissa Tancredi, Stephanie Labbe, Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrency, Sophie Schmid, Jessie Fleming, Diana Matheson, Rebecca Quinn, Janine Beckie, Josée Bélanger, Kadeisha Buchanan, Shlina Zadorsky, Desiree Scott, Rhian Wilkinson, Sabrina D'Angelo, Allysha Chapman, Deanne Rose, Nichelle Prince The sport: Women's soccer When: Aug. 19, 2016

  • Canada's bronze-winning soccer team poses with their medals.

  • Canada's Ashley Lawrence defends the ball against Marta of Brazil at the women's soccer bronze medal match between Canada and Brazil.

  • Show Jumping - Olympics: Day 14

    Eric Lamaze poses with his gold medal after placing first in individual show jumping with Fine Lady 5.

  • Show Jumping - Olympics: Day 14

    The medal: Bronze The athletes:Eric Lamaze The sport: Individual Show Jumping When: Aug. 19, 2016

  • Men's 200-Metre Sprint - Olympics: Day 13

    The medal: Silver The athletes:Andre De Grasse The sport: Men's 200-metre sprint When: Aug. 18, 2016

  • Men's 200-Metre Sprint - Olympics: Day 13

    Gold medalist Jamaica's Usain Bolt (left) and silver medalist Canada's Andre De Grasse shake hands after the men's 200-metre final.

  • Men's 200-Metre Sprint - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Andre De Grasse (second farthest right) races against his competitors.

  • Men's 200-Metre Sprint - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Andre De Grasse (right) races against Jamaica's Usain Bolt (left) as they compete in the men's 200-metre final.

  • Decathlon - Olympics: Day 13

    The medal: Bronze The athletes:Damian Warner The sport: Decathlon When: Aug. 18, 2016

  • Decathlon - Olympics: Day 13

    Silver medalist Damian Warner of Canada poses alongside gold medalist Ashton Eaton of the United States.

  • Decathlon - Olympics: Day 13

    Damian Warner of Canada completes his highest jump in the Olympic decathlon pole vault competition.

  • Decathlon - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Damian Warner competes in the men's decathlon javelin throw.

  • Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

    The medal: Gold The athletes:Erica Wiebe The sport: Freestyle wrestling, 75-kg When: Aug. 18, 2016

  • Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Erica Wiebe celebrates her gold win by carrying her coach.

  • Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

    Canadian wrestler Erica Elizabeth Wiebe kneels as she celebrates winning the women's 75kg freestyle final match.

  • Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

    Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe (red) holds Kazakhstan's Guzel Manyurova down in their women's 75kg freestyle final match.

  • Wrestling - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Erica Wiebe (red) pins opponent Guzel Manyurova of Kazakhstan in the women's 75kg freestyle final.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 13

    The medal: Bronze The athletes:Meaghan Benfeito The sport: Women's 10m platform diving When: Aug. 18, 2016

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Meaghan Benfeito poses with China's silver medallist Yajie Si and gold medallist Qian Ren.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Meaghan Benfeito prepares herself for the women's 10-metre platform final.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 13

    Canada's Meaghan Benfeito mid-air as she falls in the women's 10-metre platform semi-final.

  • High Jump - Olympics: Day 11

    The medal: Gold The athletes:Derek Drouin The sport: men's high jump When: Aug. 16, 2016

  • High Jump - Olympics: Day 11

    Canada's Derek Drouin reacts after placing gold at the men's high jump final.

  • High Jump - Olympics: Day 11

    Gold medallist Derek Drouin celebrates winning the men's high jump event.

  • High Jump - Olympics: Day 11

    Canada's Derek Drouin competes in the men's high jump final.

  • Men's 100-Metre - Olympics: Day 9

    The medal: Bronze The athletes:Andre De Grasse The sport: men's 100-metre sprint When: Aug. 14, 2016

  • Men's 100-Metre Race - Olympics: Day 9

    Andre De Grasse celebrates after winning bronze in the men's 100-metre Olympic final.

  • Athletics - Olympics: Day 9

    Jamaica's gold medallistUsain Bolt (right) and Canada's bronze medallist Andre De Grasse (left) share a moment after placing in the men's 100-metre final.

  • Athletics - Olympics: Day 9

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt (centre left) crosses the finish line, followed by Canada's bronze medallist Andre De Grasse (far left), France's Jimmy Vicaut (second right) and USA's Justin Gatlin (far right) in the men's 100-metre final.

  • Heptathlon - Olympics: Day 8

    The medal: Bronze The athlete:Brianne Theisen-Eaton The sport: women's heptathlon When: Aug. 13, 2016

  • Heptathlon - Olympics: Day 8

    Canada's Brianne Theisen Eaton competes in the women's heptathlon long jump during the athletics event.

  • Heptathlon - Olympics: Day 8

    Canada's Brianne Theisen Eaton (right) celebrates with her husband U.S. athlete Ashton Eaton after she won bronze in the women's 800-metre.heptathlon.

  • Javelin Throw - Olympics: Day 8

    Canada's Brianne Theisen-Eaton competes in the women's heptathlon Javelin Throw.

  • Cycling - Olympics: Day 8

    The medal: Bronze The athletes:Kirsti Lay, Allison Beveridge, Georgia Simmerling, and Jasmin Glaesser The sport: women's track cycling When: Aug. 13, 2016

  • Cycling - Track - Olympics: Day 8

    Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay and Georgia Simmerling of Canada celebrate winning the bronze medal after the women's team pursuit final.

  • Cycling - Track - Olympics: Day 8

    Bronze medallists Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kristi Lay, and Georgia Simmerling from Canada's women's cycling team at the cycling medal ceremony.

  • Trampoline - Olympics: Day 7

    The medal: Gold The athlete: Rosie MacLennan The sport: women's trampoline gymnastics When: Aug. 12, 2016

  • Aug. 12, 2016: Trampoline gold medallist Rosie MacLennan stands on the podium, alongside Great Britain's silver medallist Bryony Page and China's bronze medallist Li Dan.

  • Rosie Maclennan soars as she competes in women's trampoline gymnastics.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 7

    The medal: Bronze The athlete: Hilary Caldwell The sport: women's 200-metre backstroke When: Aug. 12, 2016

  • Hilary Caldwell swims in the women's 200-metre backstroke.

  • Rowing - Olympics: Day 7

    The medal: Silver The athletes: Lindsay Jennerich and Patricia Obee The sport: women's lightweight double sculls When: Aug. 12, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 6

    The medal: Gold The athlete: Penny Oleksiak The sport: women's 100-metre freestyle When: Aug. 11, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 6

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 5

    The medal: Bronze The athletes: Katerine Savard, Taylor Ruck, Brittany MacLean and Penny Oleksiak The sport: women's 4 x 200-metre relay When: Aug. 10, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 5

    Team Canada cheers during the women's 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay finals, in which they placed third.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 5

    Taylor Ruck, Brittany McLean and Katerine Savard celebrate winning bronze in the women's 4 x 20-metre freestyle relay.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 5

    Taylor Ruck, Brittany McLean and Katerine Savard celebrate winning bronze in the women's 4 x 20-metre freestyle relay.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 4

    The medal: Bronze The athlete: Roseline Filion and Meaghan Benfeito The sport: synchronized diving - 10-metre platform When: Aug. 9, 2016

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 4

    Bronze medalists Roseline Filion and Meaghan Benfeito compete in synchronized diving.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 4

    Bronze medalists Roseline Filion and Meaghan Benfeito compete in synchronized diving.

  • Diving - Olympics: Day 4

    Bronze medalists Roseline Filion and Meaghan Benfeito compete in synchronized diving.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 3

    The medal: Bronze The athlete: Kylie Masse The sport: women's 100-metre backstroke When: Aug. 8, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 3

    Kylie Masse of Canada celebrates third place in the women's 100-metre backstroke.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 3

    Kylie Masse of Canada celebrates third place in the women's 100-metre backstroke.

  • Rugby - Olympics: Day 3

    The medal: Bronze The athletes: Jen Kish, Kelly Russell, Karen Paquin, Brittany Benn, Ghislaine Landry, Natasha Watcham-Roy, Hannah Darling, Megan Lukan, Biance Farella, Charity Williams, Ashley Steacy, and Kayla Moleschi The sport: women's rugby When: Aug. 8, 2016

  • Rugby - Olympics: Day 3

    Kelly Russell score in the women's rugby sevens bronze medal match between Canada and Britain.

  • Rugby - Olympics: Day 3

    Karen Paquin celebrates winning bronze in the womens' rugby sevens bronze medal match.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 2

    The medal: Silver The athlete: Penny Oleksiak The sport: women's 100-metre butterfly When: Aug. 7, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 2

    Penny Oleksiak celebrates after she wins silver in the women's 100-metre butterfly final.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 2

    Penny Oleksiak poses with her silver medal after finishing second in the women's 100-metre butterfly final.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 1

    The medal: Bronze The athletes: Sandrine Mainville, Chantal van Landeghem, Taylor Ruck, and Penny Oleksiak The sport: women's 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay When: Aug. 6, 2016

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 1

    Penny Oleksiak and Sandrine Manville celebrate third place in the women's 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 1

    Chantel Van Landeghem (left), Taylor Ruck (centre) and Sandrine Mainville (right) greet teammate Penny Oleksiak as she swims the final leg in the women's 4 x 100-metre freestyle final.

  • Swimming - Olympics: Day 1

    Chantel Van Landeghem (left) and Sandrine Mainville (right) cheer on teammates Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak as they win bronze in the freestyle final.

  • The official 2016 medals that will be presented to athletes in Rio.

