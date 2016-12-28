ADVERTISEMENT

From the Fort McMurray wildfires to feeling the pinch of the economic downturn, 2016 has been a tough year for many Albertans.

But Albertans are a resilient bunch, and in hard times we're known to step up and help out neighbours, friends, and strangers, alike.

Calgarians helped secure a warm and safe vehicle for a man spotted riding a scooter in a snowstorm, and a Wetaskiwin teen was recognized by the Queen for helping save his stepfather's life — and those are just two of the many sincere and heartwarming stories we saw this year.

Way to go, Alberta. Let's resolve to keep up the kindness in 2017!

Here some of the best feel-good stories of 2016:

Railway Conductor Finds Frosty Cat Underneath His Train Facebook/Brad Slater

Calgary Police Honour Skateboarders Who Stopped Sexual Assault Calgary Police Service

WestJet Employee Replaces Family's Stolen Heirloom With One Of Her Own WestJet

Turban-Tying Event Fights Racism Against The Sikh Community University of Alberta/Facebook

Syrian Refugees Play Soccer With Calgary Police Sam Nammoura

Canadian Space Agency Shares 5-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut's Adorable Résumé Handout

More Than A Tonne Of Calgary Stampede Food Saved From The Landfill Twitter/@dig_canada

Grandma Barrel Racer Wins Hat Trick At Calgary Stampede Mike Ridewood/Calgary Stampede

2016 NHL Draft A Dream Trip For 9-Year-Old Alberta Hockey Player Stacy Crossland/Facebook

Chihuahua Survives 5 Days Lost In Banff National Park Parks Canada

Donair Shop Owner's Act Of Kindness Pays Him Back Jumbo Donair, Mackenzie Brandvold/Facebook

Calgary Family Donates Dead Son's Cherished Bike To Syrian Refugee Kerri Workman

Hospital Films Beautiful Video Inspired By Real-Life Love Story Royal Alexandra Hospital/Screengrab

Boy Fighting Cancer Becomes Youngest Conductor In Edmonton History Twitter/@Nightlifeposter

Shell Brings Christmas Magic To Fort McMurray Family Mitzi Brydges

WestJet Parachutes Free Plane Tickets To Fort Mac Families Chris Fedorchuk/YouTube

Edmontonians Pass Out Flowers To Women In Hijab At LRT Station AUPE/Facebook

Calgary Scooter Guy Gifted A New Car Kim Starr/Facebook

Teen Honoured By The Queen For Saving Stepdad's Life The Royal Family/Facebook

Calgary Helps Broke Jamaican Bobsled Team Getty Images

Albertans Open Homes To Families Displaced In Evacuation Reuters

