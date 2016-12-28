People Are Trying To Protect Betty White From 2016's Wrath

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen up 2016, you've taken too many beloved celebrities from us already. Betty White won't be one of them.

That's the message social media users sent the rather gloomy year when they found Betty White trending on Twitter Tuesday.

Dear 2016,



If you take Betty White from us this year, we will riot.



Sincerely,

The Human Population — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) December 27, 2016

The 94-year-old "Golden Girls" actress is alive and well. But that didn't stop people from brainstorming ways of protecting her from 2016's wrath.

Can someone please wrap Betty white in bubble wrap until 2016 is over — CarolB (@its_carolxo) December 27, 2016

There are four days left of 2016. Someone get Betty White into a bunker IMMEDIATELY. — Stacy OliverSikorski (@StacyLOliver) December 27, 2016

Can't. Acting as a human shield for Betty White until 2016 is over. — Brian #3 (@Boba_Photo) December 27, 2016

One user pitched a Donald Trump-esque idea.

#UsesForLeftoverFruitcake Build a wall around Betty White to keep her safe. — Tellia (@telliabear) December 28, 2016

GoFundMe user Demetrios Hrysikos even created a campaign Tuesday, vowing to "protect" the actress during the final days of the year. It's already received more than $3,000.

"If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017," reads the page.

Hrysikos explained that any unused money will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theatre in South Carolina.

That's, um, a nice gesture... we guess. But there's really no need to worry, one Twitter user put the matter to rest:

I'd worry about Betty White, but as we all know, she's immortal. #ProtectACelebFrom2016 pic.twitter.com/nLPqQ30CG2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 26, 2016

