News of Carrie Fisher’s death has devastated the world, and while many are reflecting on her life and career as an actress, we’re taking a look at who she was as a mother.

Turns out, the famed “Star Wars” actress was a mom with a sense of humour. In 1992, Fisher gave birth to her only daughter, Billie Lourd, and announced her arrival with a funny poem.

“Someone summered in my stomach. Someone’s fallen through my legs. To make an infant omelette, Simply scramble sperm and eggs.”

Fisher recalled the verse in her first memoir Wishful Drinking, where she also described her daughter as her “most extraordinary creation.”

❤️👶🏼❤️ Happy #sexysixty to the ultimate #momby #ilovealeeyoubaybee A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

Lourd is the only child of Fisher and her ex, talent agent Bryan Lourd. The 24-year-old followed in her famous mom’s footsteps and is now an actress herself. In fact, the mother-daughter duo actually starred together in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” as well as “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which is due out in 2017.

Back in May, Lourd told People magazine, “I’m always proud of my mother, she’s killing it right now. She’s incredible.”

Fisher died on Tuesday, just days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” the actress’ daughter said in a statement. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher and her daughter were incredibly close, as evidenced by their social media posts. Not only did the two constantly praise each other, but they also posted sweet throwbacks together, as well as funny selfies.

What's happening twitter asks? My daughter Billie Lourd from Scream Queens.She's MUCH more than my kid.Witty & pretty,I aspire 2 deserve her pic.twitter.com/oRietTuci3 — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016

🌚👥🌚 #blaséontheoutsideblessedontheinside since day 1 #likemotherlikedaughter #itsblackandwhitecauseits90s #throwback A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Nov 3, 2016 at 10:05am PDT

♏️🅾♏️🅱🌱 A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jun 18, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Fisher will most definitely be missed.