ADVERTISEMENT

Carrie Fisher was more than just an actress. Not only did she teach girls that they could be heroes, but she was a huge advocate for mental health.

Following news of her death on Tuesday, there has been an outpouring of tributes to Fisher posted on social media, but it’s the ones of kids saying goodbye that have touched us the most.

Here we’ve rounded up the most heartwarming tributes to Princess Leia from Instagram. Prepare to cry (if you aren’t already).

So sad to hear about the passing of the one and only Princess Leia... Rest In Peace @carriefisherofficial we will always be a fan forever!!! #carriefisher #princessleia A photo posted by gina lee (@ginalee) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:32am PST

A generation later she still inspires...Emma loved her Star Wars program this year. Yep that's me the skating mom saying "yes!" When she landed her Axel 🤗#princessleia A video posted by Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:07pm PST

Still a role model after all these years. #ripprincessleia #ripcarrie #starwars #carriefisher A photo posted by Doug Leake (@dleake) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:19am PST

In honor of a woman who kicked ass on and off the screen. She lived a big, unapologetic, and beautifully honest life. May the force be with her. #ripprincessleia #carriefisher #theforceiswithher #starwars A photo posted by Sara Marie Prada (@saramariephotography) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:35am PST

#carriefisher #starwars #carriefisherforever #loveleia #leia A photo posted by Mikel Bizar (@mikel_bizar) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:02am PST

Nollie's a goof and this is the best picture I could get of her new #Starwars sweater. #carriefisher #RIP A photo posted by Meagan Rae (@mreaganmrae) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:03am PST

Our family's tribute to #CarrieFisher & #StarWars! #RIPPrincessLeia A photo posted by Penelope Webster (@foster2forever) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:17am PST

Forever a princess. Always in our hearts. #princess #carriefisher #princessleia @_emma.kat_ A video posted by Sarah Combs (@sarahgracecreates) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:58am PST

#princessleia A photo posted by Devoness (@devoness) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:08am PST

💕 #ripprincessleia A photo posted by Heather Boon ✌ (@mrsheatherboon) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:06am PST